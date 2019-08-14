Frederick Charles Hynek was born June 28, 2019, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Liz Ewaskio and Scott Hynek of Salt Lake.
He weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and 20-inches long.
Frederick joins a 4-year-old sister, Eleanor.
Grandparents are Fred and Jane Hynek of Cody and Chuck and Ellie Shaw of Walpole, N.H.
William Robert McNiven was born Aug. 7, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Harry and Jill McNiven of Burlington.
He weighed 7-1/2 pounds.
William joins six siblings: Howard, Naomi, James, Lucy, Walter and Mary.
Grandparents are Pamela and the late Harry Robert McNiven and Mary and the late Howard Bowser.
Kade Riot Comer was born Aug. 2, 2019, at West Park Hospital to James Comer and Jordan Jansson Comer of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces.
Grandparents are Joe and Connie Comer and Tom and Rita Jansson.
