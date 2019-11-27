Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 19, 3:11 p.m., three units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 2132 Cougar residence. Investigated. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Nov. 20, 7:37 a.m., four units and 16 personnel responded to report of gas line hit at 18th and Stampede. Stood by for Black Hills Energy. Time in service 1 hour 8 minutes.
Nov. 22, 4:12 p.m., three units and 11 personnel responded to report of two-vehicle accident at 1220 13th. Investigated. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Nov. 24, 5:30 p.m., five units and 20 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at 52 Lane 20. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 45 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.