CIVIL ACTIONS
James Bartel, Robin Bartel, Luke Magargal, Sarah Magargal and Nanette Till v. Laurie McNeil, Ricky McNeil, Bruce Shackelford and Catherine Shackelford; A Nov. 8 scheduling conference has been set. The plaintiffs claim they have easement rights to cross the Shackelford’s driveway and McNeil’s property to access harvested hay. The defendants say this easement right does not exist and have blocked the access. They also claim alternate access routes exist that do not cross their property. The defendants have also requested a permanent injunction against the Bartel’s continued use of an irrigation tower light.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Angela Quaife; Quaife pled guilty to permitting a child in the presence of meth and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $1,500 in court fees. A charge for possession of a controlled substance in a liquid form was dismissed per her plea agreement. If Quaife successfully completes her probation the child endangerment charge will be dismissed. She was found with three pipes which tested positive for meth at her Cody home where an underage child resides in 2018.
State v. Vincente Padilla; Following a competency hearing performed Oct. 9, Padilla was found possessing the capacity to comprehend court proceedings. He is facing charges for burglary, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Padilla is accused of stealing $700 of firearm equipment from a Powell trailer in April.
State v. Christopher Poellnitz; Poellnitz pled not guilty to possession of marijuana- his third or subsequent offense. A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for his case. If found guilty he could face up to 5 years in prison and $5,000. The defendant is accused of possession marijauna during a Cody traffic stop in July.
State v. Mallory Smith; Smith admitted to violating the terms and conditions mandated for her juvenile case. She was issued 90 days in jail with credit for 26 days served. Smith is also accepted into Park County Drug Court and must submit to random drug testing. During last summer, Smith failed or didn’t show up for drug tests on eight occasions and was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid driver’s license.
State v. Lee Bentley; Bentley pled not guilty to conspiring to deliver a controlled substance and for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a Jan. 9 pretrial conference and Feb. 12 jury trial. Bentley is accused of being involved in the Bill Lee meth ring in early 2018, distributing meth within that organization.
State v. Guadalupe Hernandez Jr.; The defendant has pled not guilty to a felony charge for possession of a deadly weapon with intent to unlawfully threaten the life of another and misdemeanors for interference with a peace officer and violating a domestic violence protection order. He is in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $50,750 cash-only bond set. If found guilty on all charges, Hernandez could receive up to 6.5 years in prison and $2,750 in fines. A Jan. 9 pretrial conference and Feb. 12 jury trial is set for this case. Hernandez is accused of running from a Cody police officer on foot while brandishing a handgun that he used in a threatening manner on the morning of Aug. 27.
State v. Robery Demoney; A Jan. 2 motion to suppress hearing was set. He is arguing the stop and search that led to his arrest was without reasonable suspicion or probable cause. Demoney is facing a felony for possession of a controlled substance, a charge carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000. He is also facing misdemeanors for being under the influence of a controlled substance and making an illegal left turn, charges carrying up to six months and 20 days in jail and $950 in fines. Demoney is accused of possessing meth and syringes, and admitting to injecting meth less than 24 hours earlier during a Cody traffic stop in August.
State v. Tonya Lara; Lara’s bond was modified to $5,000 cash/surety. The defendant pled not guilty to possessing a controlled substance in an amount larger than three grams, a charge carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. She is also pled not guilty for interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000 in fines. Lara was found with 6.9 grams of meth in her possession while at the base of Cedar Mountain in May 2018. She allegedly attempted to evade a BLM agent.
State v. Sarah Damelio; Damelio was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. In 2016, Damelio was placed on 5 years supervised probation after getting a deferred sentence of guilt for felony child abuse, which she pleaded guilty to. Recently, she was charged with domestic battery and tested positive for marijuana, both violations of her probation. In 2018 she also was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.
State v. Dennis Klingbeil; A 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21 sentencing hearing was set for Klingbeil. In August, Klingbeil was found guilty by jury trial for the first-degree murder of his wife Donna Klingbeil, a felony punishable up to death or life imprisonment and $10,000.
State v. Kristen Kenney; State v. Kristen R. Kenney; An 8:15 a.m. Monday sentencing hearing has been set for Kenney. She has pled guilty for felony conspiracy to distribute meth and allowing a child to ingest meth in 2017. Kenney was connected to a large scale meth ring and had her infant child test positive for meth.
