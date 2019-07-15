The local wing of the Civil Air Patrol assisted Fremont County in a missing person search last month.
The situation began as a training exercise, with Wyoming and Colorado personnel conducting a joint exercise near Lander. The exercise had been planned for months, with three Colorado aircraft taking part, as well as two from Wyoming.
The purpose was to work on visual identification of ground objects, as well as tracing emergency locating transmitters such as those carried aboard aircraft. Communication was also a vital aspect of the training. A push-to-talk app being phased in by CAP, was used in conjunction with radio frequencies.
Crews were in place for the training by June 8, but at the same time, a mission was taking shape. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was kicking off a search for a missing man. The victim, an 83-year-old with a history of stroke, was last seen shed hunting near South Pass on the continental divide. Family members called authorities late Friday night, and the mobilization process began.
Civil Air Patrol often mobilizes to aid in search and rescue operations, having a hand in 90 percent of the inland search and rescue operations in the United States. Mobilization occurs through the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
The CAP incident command center at Laramie got permission to join the search by 8 a.m. Saturday morning. One of the two planes on exercise out of Lander was detached to join the search. The aircrew was airborne within a half hour and was over the search area by 9:30 a.m.
The plane searching the area was flown by Maj. McKinley Wood. 2nd Lt. Chris Schutz served as observer. Maj. Greg Schreurs and Cadet Lt. Col. Sarah Wood were scanners. The plane began searching the area in an overlapping pattern from 1,000 feet. The ground was hilly and partially forested.
They had a hit in 20 minutes. The plane spotted a man walking along a road being picked up by a vehicle. An officer was dispatched to check the report, but it was not the missing man. The search went on.
The aircraft was able to continue searching for eight hours before looming weather made it necessary to land for the day. The plane returned to Lander.
Search efforts were renewed the next morning at the request of the sheriff’s office. Four ground crews were also operating in the area. Communication was critical in keeping everyone informed. Flight Officer Samantha Pelfrey was stationed at the incident command post in Laramie and operated the radio and digital communications for the operation.
“I received all reports and relayed them to our crews,” she said.
It was on the second day that the search came to a close. A cadaver dog team working along the banks of a creek discovered a body in the receding water. A sheriff’s department swift-water boat made the recovery and CAP was advised to suspend its search.
“He knew the area and he knew his condition,” said Capt. Jerry Cowles of the victim. “There was no one to blame in this incident.”
Cowles served as the public information officer on the incident. He expressed satisfaction with how the aircrews moved from an exercise to an active mission.
“We just did something that we’ve practiced for time and time again.”
The Civil Air Patrol is the all-volunteer auxiliary of the United States Air Force. It is comprised of both adult members and cadets ages 12-18. They engage in search and rescue, drug interdiction and community service missions throughout the United States.
