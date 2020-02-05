Friday, February 7th
Cody
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Feasting on Music noon concert, 12:10-1 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church.
Clay Day Workshop for kids in grades K-2, 2:30-4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Powell
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, February 8th
Cody
Cody Winter Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Cody Newcomers Club, 11 am, Irma Hotel, Governor’s Room. Members Valentine gift exchange. Guests are welcome.
Powell
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild meeting, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gestalt Studio at 10-1. On beginning spinning, followed by potluck carry-in lunch. Bring your spinning wheel, wool, etc. All are welcome. For more information call Bev, (307) 202-0130.
Meeteetse
Ice Fishing Derby, all day, Sunshine Reservoir.
Sunday, February 9th
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
First day of hunter education class with a focus on women and girls, 2-6 p.m., Cody Firearms Experience. Classes go through Thursday.
Meeteetse
Ice Fishing Derby, all day, Sunshine Reservoir.
Monday, February 10th
Cody
NAMI Park County meeting, noon Cedar Mountain Room at Cody Regional Health. Presentation will be current issues relating to marijuana. Free and open to all. For more information call Sara, (307) 899-4561.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, February 11th
Cody
50/50 On the Water film tour, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Big Horn Cinemas.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
100th Anniversary of Cody Club, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Chamberlin Inn.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Powell
Heart Mountain Roller Derby Practice, 6 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds.
