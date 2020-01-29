The results of the games were soon forgotten, but the chatter kept up as Cody High and Middle School students left the gym to pick up Project Unified T-shirts.
They were unified, even in the good-natured joking.
Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.
The friendship element was on full display.
One Special Olympic athlete said he preferred football, then went back to joking with the high school wrestlers who had taken him into their fold.
For high school Special Olympian Craig Wasia, the best part of Friday’s second annual Unified soccer tournament at Sweitzer Gym was seeing everybody, from the dozens of fellow high schoolers to all of the middle schoolers, boys and girls, some with mental disabilities, some without.
“Everybody’s around, high school, middle school, it’s great seeing new faces,” Wasia said.
Wasia is an old hat at Unified and Special Olympics events.
“I’m adding the double long jump,” he said. “That’ll be something new for me to try out.”
For many, the Unified soccer experience itself was something unique, something to look forward to.
Seventh-grader Matthew Patterson has played in both tournaments and said he enjoyed interacting with Special Olympian Sam Seiver, who he sees at the middle school front office often.
His favorite part of the day?
“Probably seeing the reactions of the special ed kids,” Patterson said.
Seiver, for one, couldn’t stop smiling.
“Yes,” he said emphatically when asked if he had fun.
It’s clearly a fun, popular event. Organizer Sarah Call said last year 32 students attended and this year that jumped to 56.
Senior Jackson Golden, who’ll be playing soccer for the Broncs in the spring, enjoyed his first experience. He said it was nice to interact with some of the intellectually disabled students he sees in gym class and in the hallways.
“I think it’s really cool,” he said. “It introduces them to soccer and makes sure they’re having a good time, enjoying themselves.”
Seventh-grader Aiden Gallagher, also participating for the first year, took cues from the high school students.
“I like seeing the older kids helping the special ed kids,” he said. “You’re seeing them getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.