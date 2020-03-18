Nicholle Gerharter is still getting used to her new role as the Cody Library manager. However, she’s well qualified for the position.
“I worked at the Natrona County Library in Casper for almost 13 years, so I have that experience,” Gerharter said. “I have been here about a year and a half in that role, as a reference librarian, so I got to know the staff and the services we offer at the library. Because of the different environment I had to adapt, and it’s that combination of experience and adaptation that gets you really prepared, and I was thankful for that.”
After 43 years in the library system, Cody Library manager Marge Buchholz retired last November.
Gerharter was one of several in-house librarians to apply and was chosen at the beginning of the year. Gerharter said her first two months in her new position had been an exciting time for her.
“Nicholle is bright, personable, well educated as a librarian, she deals so well with people of all ages and types, and with staff,” Park County Library System director Frances Clymer said. “We are very fortunate that she and her husband chose to move to Park County.”
“It’s great to work with such an enthusiastic staff,” Gerharter said. “They come into work eager and they come in with suggestions all the time. I’ve been learning the finer details of management that last two months. I hope to focus more in the future on making sure we can cater to the public’s wants and needs.”
Gerharter has been working as a librarian for more than 15 years. Originally working in Casper, Gerharter moved to Cody and became the reference librarian.
“They were very sad to lose her,” Clymer said of Casper. “But their loss is our gain.”
Gerharter is always ready to learn more.
“If anyone has comments, suggestions, questions or any ideas, I would love to hear them,” she said.
More information about the Park County Library system, including libraries in Cody, Powell and Meeteetse, can be found at parkcountylibrary.org. The phone number for the Cody branch is (307) 527-1880 and email is cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.