Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 7, 4:43 p.m., three units and 19 personnel responded to report of carbon monoxide alarm at 803 Meadow Lane apartment. Investigated. Time in service: 17 minutes.
Aug. 7, 8:02 p.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to report of smoke in area of 520 Circle Drive. Investigated. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Aug. 8, 12:21 p.m., three units and 15 personnel responded to alarm at 5 Sleeping Indian Trail. Canceled. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Aug. 8, 2:31 p.m., five units and 20 personnel responded to report of transformer on fire at 2000 County Road 6WX. Extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 29 minutes.
Aug. 8, 2:48 p.m., four units and 20 personnel responded to report of grass fire at milepost 36, US 14-16-20 West. Extinguished. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Aug. 10, 2:18 p.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to fire alarm at 1007 12th St. Investigated. Time in service: 12 minutes.
Aug. 11, 1:16 p.m., three units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 3566 County Road 6WX. Canceled. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Aug. 12, 12:57 p.m., four units and 18 personnel responded to report of tree on fire due to lightning at 318 Ruthy Lane. Extinguished with help from Forest Service. Time in service: 4 hours 18 minutes.
Aug. 12, 1:43 p.m., two units and 18 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at milepost 56 on US 14-16-20 East. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 42 minutes.
Aug. 12, 2:45 p.m., three units and 25 personnel responded to vehicle accident at intersection of Big Horn and West Cooper Lane. Assisted EMS. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Aug. 13, 11:17 a.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident at 17th and Stampede. Investigated. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Aug. 14, 3:26 p.m., five units and 19 personnel responded to report of grass fire on private land at Road 7UH and WYO 120. Extinguished. Time in service: 2 hours 20 minutes.
Aug. 15, 9:17 a.m., four units and 15 personnel responded to report of vehicle accident a junction of WYO 212 and WYO 296. Canceled, ambulance at event staged area responded. Time in service: 40 minutes.
Aug. 17, 11:10 a.m., three units and 11 personnel responded to report of accident by Maverick on Big Horn. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 15 minutes.
Aug. 17, 3:53 p.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at Eastside School, 801 17th. False alarm. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Aug. 19, 5:40 p.m. two units and 26 personnel responded to report of dumpster fire by Buffalo Bill’s Antlers Inn, 1213 17th. Canceled. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Aug. 20, 9 a.m., four units and 16 personnel responded to report of one-vehicle rollover at roads 3CXS and 2DAW near Cody airport. Time in service: 23 minutes.
