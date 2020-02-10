The Cody Culture Club will offer a Thursday program explaining how many local places received their names.
Dr. Jeremy Johnston, who is an historian at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and Wes Allen, owner of Sunlight Sports, will combine efforts for the presentation at the Cody Theater on Sheridan Avenue.
The program is titled “Jim Mountain...Who’s Jim?”
The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at the door, but the Culture Club offers package deals for its remaining programs.
