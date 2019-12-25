CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Vincente Padilla; Padilla pled no contest to burglary. He shall receive a substance abuse assessment which he must pay for, and will undergo a presentence investigation before getting sentenced at a later date. Padilla also recently made a request for a bond modification hearing so he could visit his wife in Idaho. The defendant is accused of stealing $700 worth of firearm equipment from a Powell trailer in April, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
State v. Sara Sanchez; Sanchez was sentenced to 9 years supervised probation with a 9-15 year suspended prison sentence, and $1,500 in court fees. She must pay back this debt at a rate of $25 per month. On an earlier date she pled guilty to manufacturing or delivering meth, possession of a controlled substance and allowing a child in the presence of meth. In July 2017, she was found with 3.45 grams of meth, kept in the presence of her child. She also sold a total of seven grams of meth to undercover informants in 2016 and was alleged by other sources to have been a distributor for Bill Lee, seen by witnesses holding large quantities of meth during that time frame.
State v. Richard Padilla; Padilla pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. He was sentenced to 4 years supervised probation and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence, along with $825 in court fees. He will not be eligible for a sentence reduction. From 2017-2018 Padilla was a distributor for Bill Lee and was seen by witnesses selling and buying large quantities of meth from that man.
State v. Michael Holbert; Holbert pled guilty to failing to report as a sex offender and was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison with credit for 167 days served, and $275 in court fees. He must notify the court where has found employment 3 months after being released from the state penitentiary. After kicked out of his mother’s house in Meeteetse in October 2018, he failed to notify the authorities of his new address as of April 2019. He was found guilty for third degree sexual abuse of a minor in Fremont County in 2013.
State v. Sloan Justice; Justice pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver controlled substance meth. She was sentenced to a 6 month sentence at the Park County Detention Center with credit for 107 days served, to start on Oct. 18. If she completes this portion without a violation she will be granted 3 years supervised probation. She also received a 3-5 years suspended prison sentence, a $1,500 fine, and $325 in court fees. She must pay back her debt at a rate of $100 per month. Justice was found facilitating meth shipments through the mail from California.
State v. Jeremy James; James pled guilty to permitting a child in the presence of meth and driving under the influence of controlled substance meth. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and 3-5 year suspended prison sentence with $325 in court fees. Charges for possessing controlled substance meth were dismissed with prejudice per his plea deal. James is accused of possessing a meth pipe, marijuana pipe and a small vile of meth in his vehicle while accompanied by an infant during a traffic stop in July, and admitted to being high on meth during that incident.
State vs. Terry Stebleton Jr.; Stebleton pled guilty to be under the influence of controlled substance heroin. He was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation with a 171 day suspended jail sentence and $500 in court fees. Charges for possessing controlled substance heroin and oxycodone were dismissed per his plea deal. Stebleton overdosed on heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone in July. Later that month oxycodone was found in his vehicle.
