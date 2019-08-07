image

Wendy Mckelvy cuts Kathleen Tucker’s hair at Tangles Salon on July 27. Tucker donated her hair to Wigs4Kids at Tangles. The organization provides free wigs to child cancer patients in need. She donated in memory of her grandmother who passed away from cancer two years ago. She encouraged others who can to donate. The only requirement is hair 10 inches in length.

 Photo by Lauren Modler

