U.S. Geological Survey scientist emeritus Mike Kochert will speak on golden eagle study in Southwestern Idaho as part of the Draper Lunchtime Expedition series Thursday.
The talk is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium.
Kochert, also an adjunct faculty member at Boise State University, has studied raptor ecology for nearly a half century.
