An annual worldwide event will be celebrated Friday in Cody.
Christ Episcopal Church will host World Day of Prayer at noon in conjunction with people in 170 countries.
This year, the women of the WDP Committee of Zimbabwe call people to worship considering the words “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.”
With these words as backdrop, attendees are invited to learn about Zimbabwe’s history and rich cultural diversity. The WDP 2020 program is based on Jesus’ encounter with a person who, although positioned for healing, had not acted upon the opportunities given (John 5:2–9a).
Jesus asked, “Do you want to be made well? Rise! Take your mat and walk.”
“Our sisters from Zimbabwe are taking Jesus’ encounter to be a call to act in love for peace and reconciliation,” organizers said. “The action verbs in Jesus’ command suggest that we should not be afraid to act on the word of God. God is offering us the steps for personal and social transformation.”
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March. World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Each year a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service.
For more information contact Christ Episcopal Church, (307) 587-3849 or info@christchurchcody.org, or the national office of World Day of Prayer USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.