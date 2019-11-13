Northwest College kicks off its annual celebration of International Education Week, Nov. 18-22, with the following events and activities to promote awareness about the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This semester, NWC is hosting 68 international students, plus one international scholar.
How to Study Abroad Monday, noon-1 p.m. in the Intercultural House: Area residents are invited to learn about the many different options and possibilities related to studying abroad. Lunch will be provided.
A Close-Up Look at Pakistan Monday at 7 p.m. in the Intercultural House: This presentation will introduce the background and culture of Pakistan through the authentic viewpoint of an NWC student. Learn about the languages, climate, food, religion, traditional clothes and activities of Pakistan.
Intercultural Tuesday Lunch Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the DeWitt Student Center Dining Hall: Explore the world at NWC with this week’s Intercultural Lunch. This week’s destination is Chile. Admission is $7.95 for those not on a meal plan.
A Culture to Match its Size: Considering the Diversity in Russia Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Intercultural House: Travel across the 49 regions of Russia as NWC students discuss the diversity within the traditions and historical backgrounds that influence the country to this day. Most of the Russian students at NWC come to Powell through the YEAR Program (Year of Exchange in America for Russians), which provides outstanding Russian students the unique opportunity to study for one year in the U.S.
A Trip Through Latin America Wednesday, noon-1 p.m. in the Intercultural House: Join NWC’s upper-level Spanish students as they explore a variety of Spanish-speaking counties in Latin America. This presentation is a group effort prepared by the Second Year, First Semester Spanish class in which they researched the culture, history and traditions of Chile, Colombia and Guatemala. Lunch will be provided.
Saudi Arabian Culture Night Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Yellowstone Building Conference Center: Along with traditional food and attire, NWC’s Saudi students will discuss traditions, history and the culture of their home country.
Turkmen Culture Through Art Thursday, Nov. 21, noon-1 p.m. in the Intercultural House: Learn about Turkmen culture through art and observe the similarities between this central Asian country and the U.S. Lunch will be provided.
From Bavaria to Wyoming: A Cross-Cultural Exchange Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Intercultural House: Attendees will receive a glimpse at the sights, sounds and traditions of the Bavarian region of Germany. This event will focus on German culture and include an explanation of the education system and the CBYX program. Additionally, an authentic dish will be prepared for guests to sample.
Exploring Japanese Culture Through Food, Calligraphy, and Origami Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. in the Intercultural House: Area residents are invited to discover the art of calligraphy and origami, while sampling Japanese food. This event wraps up NWC’s celebration of International Education Week.
International Education Week represents a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education that aids in promoting programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences.
This week is celebrated at organizations and institutions throughout the world. Find out more at iew.state.gov/.
For more information, contact NWC Intercultural Program Manager Amanda Enriquez at Amanda.Enriquez@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.