Community members who enjoy live speeches, debate, drama, poetry and more are encouraged to volunteer as judges at the upcoming Northwest College Trapper Rendezvous speech and debate tournament.
To help volunteers feel more comfortable with judging the tournament, NWC Forensics will host two workshops. The first will be held Tuesday, 7-7:45 p.m. The second workshop will take place Wednesday, 5:15-6 p.m. Both get underway in Yellowstone Building, Room 208.
“Sometimes, people worry they aren’t qualified because they’ve never judged forensics before, but once they get started, they often have fun and find the experience enjoyable,” explained Bob Becker, assistant professor of speech communication and forensics coach at NWC. The fundamental component of judging individual events involves ranking performances from best to worst.
Following the workshops, NWC Forensics needs a group of volunteers to help judge at the Trapper Rendezvous Tournament, Sept. 20-21.
Those interested in helping can commit hours convenient for them and are not required to judge throughout the full duration of the tournament.
Additionally, volunteers can choose from a variety of events including public speaking and literature interpretation.
To learn more or volunteer, contact Becker at (307) 754-6118 or Robert.Becker@nwc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.