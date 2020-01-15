Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nathaniel Ragan, $120; Pamela Egger, $86; Allen Hart, $140; Jacob Robertson, $100; Ronald Chouinard III, $130; Susan George, $90; Kennedy Lanchbury, $75; Cortney Williams, $100; Daniel Brown, $90; Kobee Burkhardt, $90; Karen Williams, $88.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
J’Aqueelai Ewings, no seat belt, $25; Dale Johnson, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, $975; Jerry Hernandez, under 21-years old with alcohol in body, $305; Cheyenne Walter, invalid driver’s license, $135; Jerry Hernandez, shoplifting under $1,000, $405; George Ward, faulty license plates, $75; Lloyd Stroh, no seat belt, $25; Timothy Thompson, speed contest, $135; John Robb Jr., invalid documents, $125; Fabian Phillips, driving under the influence of alcohol and no auto insurance, $1,505; Amanda Farlow, no auto insurance, $555; Wayne Wright II, no auto insurance and speeding, $555; Ren Utter, no seat belt passenger under 12-years old, $10; Jayson Ellis, invalid documents, $135; Adam Hume, expired temporary license, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Garrett McKitrick, Minot, N.D., $105; Marijke Grant, Billings, $100; Miquel Meza, Lander, $110; Samuel Mitchell, Fletcher, Okla., $90; Bradley Campbell, Greybull, $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
John Perrett, Sunset, La., taking wrong sex of animal, $235; Andrew Bennett, Newman Grove, Neb., falsely reporting driver’s record of duty status, $75; Kurt Balkovic, Boise, Idaho, no registration and faulty tabs, $75; Murland Rydalch, Burlington, no seat belt, $25; Caleb Barnhart, Casper, illegal right turn, $85; Savanna Cauffman, Burlington, invalid documents, $125; Marshall Shankle, Riverton, faulty license plates, $75; Anna Shurtleff, Eden, invalid driver’s license, $125; John Murray, Jackson, expired temporary license, $125; Mahlon Miller, Worland, no seat belt, $25; Nicholas Borders, Thermopolis, expired temporary license, $125.
