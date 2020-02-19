The Park County Sheriff Division of Park County Homeland Security is seeking individuals interested in volunteering for the Park County Community Emergency Response Team. CERT educates individuals about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact our area.
The concept was developed and implemented by the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985.
The Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987 underscored the area-wide threat of a major disaster in California. Further, it confirmed the need for training civilians to meet their immediate needs.
CERT became a national program in 1993 and there are now programs in all 50 states, including many tribal nations and U.S. territories. Each CERT is unique to its community and all are essential to building a culture of preparedness in the United States. There are over 2,700 local programs nationwide and more than 600,000 people have trained since CERT became a national program.
Volunteers from Park County will be trained in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. Participants will have the opportunity to be a part of disaster recovery in our community and see the positive impacts of their assistance.
On top of the technical skills, CERT is an excellent way for members of the community to meet and build a network of relationships before disaster strikes.
The free initial training course is 20 hours and is taught by a variety of emergency management professionals and includes an extensive use of hands-on exercises. After the initial training, monthly meetings are held to develop, practice and hone the learned skills as well as learn new ones. Individuals from all backgrounds and skill levels are welcome.
For more information, including a training outline and application, visit the Homeland Security website at parkcounty.us/OHS/cert.html and click on the links at the bottom of the page. Interested individuals should contact Park County Division of Homeland Security at (307) 527-1860 to register and reserve their spot. Space is limited and filled on a first-come, first served basis.
