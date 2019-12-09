Mike Wood said he started thinking about a Christmas giveaway when he was driving through Cody and noticed a mother walking together in the winter with their child.
“We thought, wouldn’t it be nice to give a car away,” he said. “It’s around Christmas. In the spirit of giving, this would be wonderful to give a car away.”
This year Mike and Carisa Wood have put that plan into action.
Either Christmas Eve or at the start of the new year, Eagle Recovery Services will give away a car to a person or family in the region who needs transportation.
All the Woods ask is the person in need or someone who would like to sponsor them send an email or letter stating the situation and how the car would be beneficial.
Already the large response – he has 30-40 so far – has made making a decision hard.
“There’s a lot of people out there that need a vehicle,” Mike Wood said. “You just can’t believe it.”
The car is a 2006 Subaru Outback that Eagle mechanics have inspected and put new tires on. Wood said while it has a lot of miles on it, it should be a reliable vehicle for years to come.
“I think whoever gets it is going to appreciate the heck out of it,” Wood said. “They’ll finally catch a little break.”
Send nomination letters either in Facebook messenger, or to Eaglerecovery307@gmail.com.
