image

On Tuesday, the Big Horn Basin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented their annual Distinguished Service Award to Tom Cook. Cook, among other accomplishments, was instrumental in beginning and expanding the annual Veterans Days program in Cody when he was principal at Livingston Elementary School. Secretary-treasurer Bob Stevens (left) presented the certificate to Cook. (Courtesy photo)

