Patricia Plummer was recently announced as the Outstanding Volunteer for Cody Regional Health.
In 2018, a total of 90 volunteers donated 6,289 hours of their time to Cody Regional Health.
Volunteer coordinator Amanda Hogan said Plummer has been running the hospital gift shop since 2005 and has put in countless hours searching for inventory that everyone throughout the hospital will love and purchase to help support the hospital.
“Her gift of time doesn’t stop there, she also comes in and helps price the inventory, displays products and fill in shifts in the shop when needed,” Hogan wrote in her nomination letter. “I know many of her hours go undocumented while working from home, but the hours that we do catch totaled over 400 for 2018.
“Whatever profits come from the gift shop, the dollars directly benefit patients or their families. Last year alone, the gift shop gave more than $6,500 back to the hospital to purchase items for multiple departments. Some items were 275 sleep covers for infants, rehab supplies, equipment to help with OB providers and tools for the daycare program here at Cody Regional Health.”
Hogan continued, “Cody Regional Health would not be what it is today without the assistance, caring and dedication of all of our wonderful volunteers and specifically Pat Plummer who donates so much of her time to our wonderful gift shop.”
