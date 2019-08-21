Cody has a healthy market for the homegrown. Every Thursday starting at 5 p.m., vendors and visitors gather for the weekly farmer’s market.
A little bit of everything was up for sale on a Thursday in early August, from kettle corn to greens to seafood. The market attracts vendors from all over the region.
Diane Claire, of Claire’s Natural Bakery, was there to sell artisan bakery items. She models her baking process off of European bakeries, often putting two days of work into batches of pastries. She is based out of Cody and has been vending at the market for two years.
On the meatier side of things, Bridgett Gallagher of Gallagher Natural Beef was out selling beef and pork, as well as sweet corn and potatoes.
“We’ve been doing it about eight years,” she said. “We go up to Powell, Red Lodge and other towns.”
The Gallaghers raise their own stock on their ranching operation at Clark. They have been coming to the Cody market during the summers for eight years.
Shoshone River Farms, of Cody, was also out at the market with a large variety of spices, vegetables and other produce. That company has been coming to the market since 2009.
“We had a little bit of a slow start to the growing season this year,” said Scott Richard of Shoshone River Farms.
Some innovation with greenhouses, gas heat and hoop gardening have helped extend the growing season for the farm. Between going to markets, harvesting and packaging, weeks are pretty full during the summer.
It wasn’t just food available for purchase. Kay Drury was at the market selling jewelry she has made and pieces she has collected since the 1960s. She is based out of Cody, and it is her first year coming to the market.
“It’s a great way to see a lot of people at a time,” she said. “It sure beats trying to sell it online.”
Sarah Lowe is the market manager this year. She is also a vendor.
“Our vendor numbers are slowly increasing,” she said. “We usually have 25-30 vendors out on any given Thursday.”
She thanks the sellers, customers and loyal shoppers whose patronage makes the markets possible. The weekly sales will continue through mid-October, as weather permits.
