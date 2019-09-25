CIVIL ACTIONS
Roger Easum and Linda Easum, trustees v. Mountain West Farm Bureau; Mountain West submitted a pretrial memorandum in the case that will go before a four-day bench trial starting on Oct. 7. The Easums claim Mountain West Farm Insurance should have covered a collapsed roof on their Powell farm which also caused damage to a tractor owned by a third-party. The plaintiffs said the collapse was caused by high winds and not snow build up as Mountain West alleges. The Easums are claiming more than $50,000 in compensation.
Cascade Services LLC vs. Pale Horse Construction LLC; The court has denied the plaintiff’s motion to strike the defendant’s rebuttal expert witness for the bench trial that will be heard Dec. 16. Cascade alleges that Pale Horse is guilty of inappropriate conduct and communications concerning Cascade, by which Pale Horse has intentionally interfered with Cascade’s business operations and contracts.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Brandon Bulanek; Bulanek admitted to breaking his probation conditions by drinking alcohol, taking opiates, smoking marijuana and failing to show up for probation meetings over the course of this year. In November 2018, Bulanek pled guilty to possession of marijuana, his third or subsequent offense for such. A sentencing hearing for the violation of probation conditions has not yet been set.
State v. Terry Stebleton Jr.; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Stebleton. Stebleton is charged with possession of controlled substance heroin – third or subsequent offense, possession of controlled substance oxycodone- third or subsequent offense, felonies carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for being under the influence of heroin, a misdemeanor carrying up to 6 months in prison and $1,000. Stebleton overdosed on heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone in July while on probation. Afterwards, his vehicle was searched and oxycodone was found inside.
State v. Bryon Hackworth; A Nov. 14 pretrial conference and Dec. 11 jury trial was set for Hackworth. Hackworth is charged with intent to deliver meth, a felony carrying up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and meth, being under the influence of marijuana and meth, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. During an August home probation visit, Hackworth was found with meth, marijuana and a scale. He also tested positive for meth and marijuana during four different urine tests in April and May.
State v. Peter Welch; A motion for a bond modification hearing was submitted by Welch. On Sept. 13 a $20,000 cash or surety bond was set for him. Welch is accused of domestic battery, recklessly causing bodily injury to another household member – third or subsequent offense, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Welch punched a significant other three times on his or her face, as well as scratching the person on the left arm.
