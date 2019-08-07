Quinn Michael Baerenwald was born July 29, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Ross and Holly Baerenwald of Meeteetse.
He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Quinn joins one sibling, Clifton.
Grandparents are Doug and Lisa Griffith and Mike and Renée Boerenwald.
Emmaline Eleonora Swartz was born July 29, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Logan and Melyssa Swartz of Powell.
She weighed 9 pounds 9 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long.
Emmaline joins a 15-month-old sister, Iyla.
Rebekah Jane Guertin was born July 30, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Andrew and Karissa Guertin of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 18-1/4 inches long.
Rebekah joins a 1-year-old sister, Lydia Guertin.
Grandparents are James and Marilene Atnip and David and Julie Guertin.
Porter Lee Cozzens was born July 30, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Seth and Cathy Cozzens of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.
Porter joins a 2-year-old sibling, Asher.
Grandparents are Bob and Jvonne Chandler and Dirk and Deirdre Cozzens.
Micheal Raine Ballard was born July 31, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Ryan Ballard and Emma Kight of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.
Grandparents are Larry Kight, Beverly Bennion, Rusty Ballard and Beverly Ballard.
Conor Lee Thull DeWeese was born Aug. 1, 2019, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Dylan DeWeese and Kirsten Thull of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.
Conor joins a 2-year-old brother, Chad.
Grandparents are Tammy Koler and Clyde Koler.
Twin girls Violet Hopkin and Alyce Hopkin were born Aug. 2, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Luke and Sara Hopkin of Cody.
Violet weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces. Alyce weighed 5 pounds 2 ounces.
The twins join three siblings: Mel, 14, Ki, 11, and Kapree, 4.
Grandparents are Kurt and Georgina Hopkin and Mike and Nancy Egeland.
Keyan Charles Gollins was born Aug. 2, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Kieley and Natalie Collins of Lovell.
He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
Keyan joins three siblings: Kira and Kindle, 10, and Kashlyn, 5.
Grandparents are Charles Hessenthaler, Amy Hessenthaler, LeRoy Collins and Gail Collins.
Jackson Haslem was born Aug. 4, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Jacob and Whitney Haslem of Cowley.
He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Jackson joins three siblings: Ethan, 9, Mason, 6, and Corban, 3.
Grandparents are John and Susan Scott and John and Jennette Haslem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.