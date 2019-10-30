Harriet Bloom-Wilson, Northwest College professor emerita of French and former Intercultural Programs director, recently received the NAFSA Region II International Volunteer of the Year award. A reception in her honor will take place at the Intercultural House, located at 565 College Drive, Nov. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m.
“Through her continued commitment and involvement in our initiatives to internationalize our campus and community, for more than a decade, Harriet has been the inspiration and guiding force behind the success of the Office of Intercultural Programs,” said NWC Intercultural Program Manager Amanda Enriquez. “She has organized and presented countless programs to promote cultural awareness and never fails to attend a single program sponsored by our office.”
The National Association of Foreign Student Advisers promotes the exchange of students and scholars to and from the U.S. The association provides a statement of ethical principles and provides professional education and training that strengthen institutional programs and services related to international educational exchange. NAFSA’s aim is to strengthen and enrich international educational exchange between the U.S. and the rest of the world.
The award is presented annually to a community volunteer whose work with international programs and activities merits special recognition. Recipients may include those whose efforts were responsible for creation of permanent community or institutional programs, improved community awareness of international cultures or other equally meritorious contribution to international exchange.
“It is truly amazing how the efforts of one person can really make a difference. Because of her passion for international education, Harriet has not only earned the respect and gratitude of those for whom and with whom she serves, but she has earned the admiration and regard of international educators around the world,” Enriquez said.
The association is made up of more than 10,000 members from 50 states and more than 150 countries. Region II consists of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
The Nov. 6 reception is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Enriquez at Amanda.Enriquez@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6424.
