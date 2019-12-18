Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 10, 6:20 p.m., two units and 15 personnel responded to carbon monoxide alarm at 714 Platinum. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Dec. 11, 8:56 a.m., three units and 14 personnel responded to carbon monoxide alarm at Park County Animal Shelter, 5537 US 14-16-20. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Dec. 11, 12:21 p.m., three units and 13 personnel responded to water flow alarm at Brookdale Absaroka, 2401 Cougar. Time in service: 25 minutes.
Dec. 14, 8:46 a.m., four units and 20 personnel responded to report of one vehicle rollover at 29th and Mountain View. Extricated passenger door side. Time in service: 45 minutes.
Dec. 14, 6:22 p.m., four units and 26 personnel responded to report of two vehicle accident at County Road 6WX and South Chugwater. Assisted emergency medical services and conducted traffic control. Time in service: 38 minutes.
Dec. 14, 6:41 p.m., one unit and 25 personnel responded to fire alarm at 1601 21st St. residence. Canceled. Time in service: 20 minutes.
