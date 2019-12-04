Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
George Albrecht III, driving while suspended, $500 fine, $10 court cost; Donna Sears, fail to stop at stop sign, $60; Susan Hargis, speeding, $86; Amanda Stevens, fail to yield or stop at sign, crash, $160; Michael Martin, speed in school zone, $125; John Wells, speeding, $83; Emily Peterson, speeding, $74.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Esther Haberstroh, Powell, speeding, $71; John Humphries, Nicholson, Ga., speeding, $84; Crystal Payne, Powell, no liability insurance, $300, $100 suspended, $10; Natasha Hutchins, Powell, no driver’s license, $100.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Heather Logan, Manila, Utah, public intoxication, $300, $10.
