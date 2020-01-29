CIVIL ACTIONS
IEC Real Estate Holdings LLC and RMCC Inc. v. Park County Commissioners; A Feb. 18 hearing was set on the defendant’s motion to reconsider. The defendants submitted subpoenas for Rodney Morrison and Alan Lohman. RMCC is petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sarah Thunder; Thunder reported for a review hearing on Dec. 20 and will have another 90 days from that date. Her requirement for attending Alcoholics Anonymous classes was lowered to 2 days a week in October. Thunder was sentenced to 6 years probation and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 150 days served in March 2019 after the defendant admitted to a second violation of her probation. Thunder originally was sentenced for intent to deliver methamphetamine in 2016.
State v. Zachary Robinson; Robinson is accused of breaking his probation twice in November, a charge he has denied. Authorities allege he tested positive for meth and attempted to falsify a drug test. Robinson is in custody with $10,000 cash only bond. He is scheduled for a Feb. 3 evidentiary hearing. In October 2017, he was found guilty for possession of meth, his third or subsequent offense. From that crime he was sentenced to 4 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In May 2017, Robinson was found under the influence of meth and in possession of 1.5 grams of meth during a Powell traffic stop.
State v. Alicia Dunn; It has been determined Dunn owes $370 for her public defender attorney. As of Sept. 19 Dunn had absconded and a warrant was issued for her arrest Sept. 19. She did not check in with law enforcement after being released from custody on July 19. Dunn pled guilty to delivery of meth in 2017 and was given a deferred 3 year supervised probation sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.