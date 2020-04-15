Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Clint Reynolds, $135; Trevor McJunkin, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Clint Reynolds, no seat belt, $25; Korah Butler, possession of controlled substance, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $455; Nyle Harris, use of controlled substance, jail 90 days, 90 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $755; Wren Bruce, breach of peace, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $405; Warren Peck, shoplifting under $1,000, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $311.54; Gary Janssen, no seat belt, $25; Stephanie Lee, attempting to defraud drug test, 2 counts use of controlled substance, jail 180 days, 131 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $605; Margaret Kispert, invalid driver’s license, $125; Haley Denney, invalid docs, $125; Rebecca Blumenshine, use of controlled substance, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $305; Brandon Mead, failure to yield, $80.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Keisha Cahill, Lovell, $15; Michael Park, Evanston, $140; Samuel Shepardson, Riverton, $88; Sydney Wirick, Lander $90.
