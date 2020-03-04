Rance Bryant Savage was born Feb. 16, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Van and Christy Savage of Cody.
He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long.
Rance joins two brothers, Beldon, 8, and Ephraim, 5, and one sister, Delilah, 2.
Grandparents are Brian and Jane Robertson and Rance and Edie Savage.
Maddox Jack Wagner was born Feb. 20, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Chris and Karen Wagner of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces.
Maddox joins a 1-year-old sibling, Hadley.
Grandparents are Joe and Janet Koritnik and Eric and Jeanne Wagner.
Charli Roper Rataiczak was born Feb. 20, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Mitchell Rataiczak and Gwendolyn Parker of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Todd and Laurie Stoelle, Geoff Parker and John and Melissa Rataiczak.
Zalie Felton was born Feb. 20, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Michael and Celina Felton of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Zalie joins three siblings: Isla, 4, James, 3, and Jonah, 23 months.
Grandparents are Jim and Marge Felton and Rene McGraw.
Wade Joseph Buffkin was born Feb. 23, 2020, at West Park Hospital to John and Amanda Buffkin of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Grandparents are John and Brenda Snyder, Chad and Susie Smith and Jack and Sonya Buffkin.
Piper Deloris Thomas was born Feb. 23, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Jason Thomas and Linzi Smith of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces.
Grandparents are Monee Hook, Michael Smith, Angie Thomas and Dan Thomas.
Nailani Mae Lynn Schaf was born Feb. 25, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Jamie Schaf and Alvera Smith of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Nailani joins a 5-year-old sister, Zephaniah Anne Schaf.
Ansley Mitchell was born Feb. 26, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Paul and Nickelie Mitchell of Ralston.
She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Grandparents are Kelley VanDerHeyden, Delwynn Mitchell, Angela Mitchell, Sharon Barnes and Chuck Barnes.
Christian Craig Mattson was born Feb. 28, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Cole and Katelyn Mattson of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.
Christian joins brothers Steven, 11, and Skylar, 6.
Grandparents are Steve and Brenda Mattson and Gary and Rhonda Johnson.
Kimberlyn Mae Gallant was born Feb. 28, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Austin Gallant and Heather Heater of Cody.
She weighed 4 pounds 5 ounces.
Kimberlyn joins two siblings: Hayden Jones, 7, and Alex Heater, 2.
Grandparents are Kathy Gallant, John Gallant, Tracey Young and Dana Young.
Hannah Rae Votaw was born Feb. 28, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Eli and Ashton Votaw of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Hannah joins one sibling, Titus, 1-1/2 years old.
Grandparents are Mike and Annette Christensen of Cody and John and Luvonne Votaw, Fallbrook, Calf.
Adriana Christen Martinez was born March 1, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Matthew Jr. and Kaytlyn Martinez of Lovell.
She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Adriana joins five siblings: Isabella Martinez, 9, Lillyan Martinez, 5, Hadley Wilson-Henton, 5, Havana Martinez, 4, and Roman Martinez, 2-1/2.
Grandparents are Shane and Jayme Wilson, Matthew Martinez, Ginger Martinez and Jesse Martinez.
Payton Brandon was born March 2, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Hayden Brandon and Shelby McCauley of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.
Grandparents are Tom and Kellie McCauley and Reed and Kim Wintermote.
