Dancers at the Cody Center for the Performing Arts are preparing for their fifth annual Christmas performance.
CCPA will be “Taking Care of Christmas” through dance, music and the classic story of the Grinch on Dec. 3 at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
The show is at 6:30 p.m. and will benefit Cody Holiday Helpers, a local charity that distributes Christmas gifts to local families, children and seniors in need.
“We’ve loved doing this fundraiser performance over the years,” said CCPA director Angie McKenzie. “This year, we thought adding the Grinch to the mix would be a fun way to update the program while still reminding the community that the best part of the Christmas season is giving back to our community.”
With an original script by CCPA theatre director Bethany Sandvik, this year’s production features music from various Grinch incarnations, including movies from 2000 and 2018, a staged musical version and the original television special from 1966.
Admission to the performance is pay-what-you-can. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift that will be given to a local child or senior in need for Christmas.
CCPA has been a part of the Big Horn Basin for 36 years offering dance instruction for children and adults ages 2 and up. Classes include creative movement, ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, modern, hip-hop and acro-dance.
CCPA is also home to Studio Theatre at CCPA.
CCPA dancers have competed and performed nationally including festivals and competitions in Montana, Los Angeles and New York City.
All students of any ability are welcome at CCPA. For more information about The Cody Center for the Performing Arts, visit codyperformingarts.com.
