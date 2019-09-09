Area churches are hosting men’s and women’s Bible Study Fellowships starting next week.
This year men’s Bible Study Fellowship is studying “Acts and Letters of the Apostles.” Learn how Christianity started, spread across the Roman Empire and was lived out in the first century. Walk alongside Peter, John and Paul as they journey through many countries and cultures.
The men’s study is weekly on Tuesdays 6:55-8:15 p.m. starting Tuesday at Cody Bible Church, 2137 Cougar Ave. A school program for youths kindergarten through high school is available. For more information call Kirby at (307) 527-7996. All are welcome.
The women’s Bible Study Fellowship, an interdenominational Bible study, will begin the study of Acts at 9:10 a.m., Thursday, at the CMA Church in Cody.
A preschool program is available for children, infant through 5, and a school program is offered for youths through age 7 for the Bible Study Fellowship day women’s class. Children will meet during the women’s study, 9:10-10:40 a.m. each Thursday during the school year.
BSF satellite discussion groups for women will meet Thursday evenings at the CMA in Cody and the Grace Point in Powell, 550 Katterhorn Dr., 7-9 p.m.
For more information, call Julie at (307) 272-3375.
