Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 20, 12:14 a.m., four units and 22 personnel responded to vehicle accident at milepost 6, US 14A. Investigated. Time in service: 31 minutes.
March 20, 9:58 a.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at 1001 13th St. Canceled. Time in service: 4 minutes.
March 21, 7:44 p.m., three units and 20 personnel responded to alarm at 1513 Shephard Place. Investigated. Time in service: 16 minutes.
March 23, 5:45 p.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at 802 Meadow Lane. Canceled. Time in service: 12 minutes.
