Area residents are invited to explore Argentina and Uruguay this winter, Dec. 21 though Jan. 2, during a Northwest College field studies trip.
Led by NWC Instructor of Spanish Connie Moore, the excursion commences Saturday, Dec. 21. Travelers will fly out of Billings and will arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the following day.
In preparation for the trip, participants are required to register for the SPAN-2460 Field Studies: Argentina course, which begins Monday, Oct. 14. Students will receive an introduction to the culture, geography, history and language of a Spanish-speaking country. The class is also available via video conference for students who are out of town. To register, visit nwc.edu/admissions/register.html.
Travelers will kick off the trip by spending four days in the heart of Buenos Aires.
The group will take part in a full-day ranch experience on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
The trip also includes a Dec. 25 Christmas dinner, guided tour of Colonia del Sacramento Historic District, half-day tour of the San Telmo market and a full-day tour to Tigre with a boat ride.
All travelers must have a valid passport. Lodging will take place in central areas with access to diners and places to buy groceries.
This trip is replacing the Cuba field studies course, which was scheduled to take place Dec. 26-Jan. 4.
Total cost for the all-inclusive trip is $3,995 per person. For more information, contact Moore at Connie.Moore@nwc.edu.
