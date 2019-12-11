Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 3, 4 p.m., three units and 15 personnel responded to request from emergency medical services for lift assist at 1825 Mountain View. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Dec. 5, 5:23 a.m., three units and 12 personnel responded to report of deer-related vehicle accident at U.S. 14A and County Road 2AB. Investigated. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Dec. 5, 7:02 a.m., three units and 12 personnel responded to report of deer-related vehicle accident on U.S. 14A. Investigated. Time in service: 13 minutes.
Dec. 6, 4:50 p.m., one unit and 27 personnel responded to alarm at Holiday Inn, 1701 Sheridan. Cancelled. Time in service: 5 minutes.
