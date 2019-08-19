Magic toilet paper.
That was the instructional warning on the long list of dos and don’ts that accompanied our rented recreational vehicle that lodged most firmly in my mind.
Using the normal, off-the-shelf kind might result in a plumbing catastrophe, so go buy the higher priced, harder-to-find, specially treated champagne of toilet paper.
My head spun digesting other tips and rules about never backing up without a spotter, keeping the side mirrors out while driving and folded in while parked, being mindful of the 12-foot height and the 10-foot width, how to start the generator, how many gallons of hot water we had, what we had in ample supply and what extra it cost if we needed refills.
We signed on three drivers on the rental contract and since none of us had driven anything larger than a soccer mom van, we embraced insurance protection.
Then the renters handed us the “War and Peace” of instructional manuals, emergency numbers included – just in case.
After summer camping in a forest in Southern Illinois in 100 degrees and winter camping in a forest in Northern Minnesota in 15 degrees, I felt the urge for a once-in-a-lifetime, climate-controlled family vacation.
RVs galore fill Cody streets during the Yellowstone National Park season. Who knew you couldn’t rent one here?
Enter the Billings option. Once the gas-guzzling (no surprise), 25-foot Cruise America (“all the comforts of home”) RV was booked for mid-July, it became obvious it might take a couple of years to pay off this trip (no surprise).
Packing three generations representing five people, plus one dog, into a confined space for nearly a week to tour Devils Tower, Mount Rushmore, the Badlands and more, would be one of those great American Dream, memory-making journeys, right?
Before setting out, the last piece of advice received from an acquaintance was: “Bring lots of liquor.”
Multi-generation RV trip
Heading east, first stop, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, aka site of Custer’s Last Stand.
It was not premeditated, but daughter Alison took the wheel, taking responsibility for handling at 70 mph on I-90.
“I am rocking this drive,” said the middle-aged mom, though she was not just yet seeking nomination for a ride in the NASCAR truck series.
Our roster included two grandparents wielding valuable National Park senior passes, Alison, 17-year-old Malachi and 12-year-old Britain from Alaska and year-old black lab Boston.
Hot news flash from Little Big Horn: the Indians still won.
The teenager admitted the museum and film were “cool,” but otherwise barely tore his eyes away from his phone games. No liquor, but Grr.
We toured downtown Sheridan and stayed overnight at a KOA. Figuring much of America was on the road during the heart of the summer, we booked such places in advance.
Whether it was reasonable pricing (between $36 and $68), swimming pools and Wi-Fi connections, the campgrounds were all A-OK.
The drive-sleep RV subbed for cars after touring the Cody area that way, including Yellowstone. Forget flying since anything is better than planes, even covered wagons.
I pondered RV versus hotel and car. To replicate this trip we would have had to take two cars and obtain two hotel rooms each night at high season prices.
I have lived in apartments not as nice or large as the RV with its large fridge and air conditioning, and they didn’t come with a what-to-do handbook.
We now possessed special toilet paper, which cost $3.99 for four rolls. The packaging said it was manufactured for boats and RVs and we were doing the planet a favor by using it: “You can take pride in knowing the Forest Stewardship Council certified products you purchase come from responsibly managed forests around the globe.”
If you surf the dictionary under “narrow” there would be a picture of the RV bathroom. A bear might relieve itself in the woods, but not in there. If a prisoner’s cell was that size, the Supreme Court would call it cruel and unusual punishment.
Devils Tower to
Deadwood
In Gillette, I set a personal record for a tank of gas. The RV took 37.89 gallons for $100.
For most, Devils Tower is to be admired and photographed. One percent of 400,000 annual visitors climb it.
Devils Tower is a terrific hunk of rock. It is more spellbinding in person than in photographs, though the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” made it more iconic.
None of us received Richard Dreyfuss-type messages directing us to a career making mashed potato sculptures.
The first National Monument, selected by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Devils Tower is near Hulett.
A great Wyoming “Jeopardy” question would be what state has the first National Monument, first National Forest (Shoshone, 1891) and the first National Park (Yellowstone, 1872).
Our campground on the outskirts of Deadwood, S.D., was in Lead. Since Lead was a mining town, I assumed it was pronounced “lead,” as in what’s in a pencil. But it is pronounced “leed,” as in what the person in front of the pack of a race is doing.
My wife Debra booked the campgrounds and in her wisdom reserved only spaces requiring the RV to move forward.
“We could have asked for an RV without reverse,” she said.
Sleeping five, six counting Boston, who most nights staked out a blanketed spot on the floor, required logistics. The grandparents got the bed. The eating table could be converted into a bed, but was deemed uncomfortable. There was sleeping room for two, somewhat cramped, in front above the dashboard.
Malachi turned the passenger seat into a man cave, stringing up a privacy blanket and tilting the seat back.
Although we did not plan a demanding distance schedule, we mapped out destinations for each day. Morning inertia for five made me ponder if slow-starting armies throughout history lost battles because they couldn’t get out of bed in time.
Without discussion – just about the only topic not involving debate – Alison remained designated driver. Debra was co-pilot. Nobody up front either heard or listened to any of my direction suggestions.
Malachi played his video games. Britain, who frequently wore a black T-shirt with white lettering reading, “The Force Is Strong In My Family,” engaged in lively banter with Boston. The dog seemed to be having an excellent adventure and poised to drive if asked.
Wild Bill Hickok shades Deadwood the way Cody is about his good friend Buffalo Bill.
One saloon offered a free show with audience members acting out the murder of Wild Bill as he played poker.
For $10, Old Style Saloon No. 10 down the block offered a lecture and tour of where Wild Bill, 39, was gunned down. The quick-draw ex-lawman’s fatal error was not sitting with his back to the wall so he never saw revenge coming.
On the road
The RV was equipped with a microwave and gas stove. Dinner for five at a real restaurant would have been prohibitive nightly, so several times we ate in – cold sandwiches, Sloppy Joes, hot dogs, Mexican night.
Malachi inhaled four hot dogs with buns in about 5 minutes, perhaps a prelude to one day becoming a July 4, Coney Island Joey Chestnut challenger.
The RV included abundant cabinet space, but we could never recall where the cups, paper plates, paper towels, chips and rolls were stashed.
The boys loved the campground pools, although once mosquitoes tore up one of Britain’s legs and another time Malachi claimed 42 confirmed kills.
One night wind and rain lashed so hard tent people had to chase their flimsier shelters across the grounds. We were shielded.
Mount Rushmore traffic in summer can be like New York City on New Year’s Eve, so the Park Service has a sensible parking system to relieve congestion.
The monumental sculpture heads of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Donald Trump (just kidding) and Thomas Jefferson stand out from afar.
Upon first glimpse, Malachi said, “Wow, it’s big.”
The Black Hills mountain itself, though rarely talked about, is 5,275 feet high and each pres shaped by Gutzon Borglum between 1927 and 1941 is 60-feet tall.
There were unexpected side novelties at Rushmore. An ice cream shop declared Jefferson introduced the ice cream cone to the United States.
More intriguing was Roosevelt in the flesh, wearing black hat, vest, tie with stripes, frock and glasses, lecturing away.
Alison said, “He looks like the Monopoly man.”
The last time I encountered a TR doppelganger I was admonished for calling him Teddy, but offered onion rings off his plate.
This TR, too, frowned on Teddy references, but did not rate himself the greatest president, only No. 3, behind Washington and No. 1 Lincoln.
“The reason he’s up there is he saved the union,” Roosevelt said.
Soon we passed reminder signs of our approach to Wall Drug where free ice water and 5-cent coffee awaited, policies since 1931 at the now 76,000-square-foot establishment that is an American phenomenon.
Almost as well known for its network of 650 miles of highway billboards, Wall Drug is a cowboy shopping mall, eatery with a hot roast beef sandwich speciality (which I ate) and an art gallery with 300 pieces of western art on display.
There is nothing else like it in the world.
“We should have gone to Wall Drug for our honeymoon,” my bride said.
Britain posed for a picture sitting on a giant jackalope there. They don’t have any of those big boys at home. Since the temperature seemed equal to Venus’ perpetual 462 degrees Celsius, the ice water was welcome.
One of the most bizarre sights I have ever seen was the signature 6-ton concrete statue of a prairie dog on the outskirts of Badlands National Park.
The Big Dog appears to be guarding a small, genuine prairie dog town, where instead of ducking back in their holes when detecting people, they scurry around being fed.
I informed Britain parents used to exile bad boys to the Badlands, but he didn’t fall for it.
If short on wildlife, the 242,756-acre Badlands is home to visually arresting, alluring, ancient rock formations.
In contrast, the nearby Minuteman National Missile Site explains the Cold War, while offering an opportunity to descend underground and see a deactivated missile designed to scare the Soviet Union.
Retired Lt. Col. Brad Piza (who was not stationed there), called this place, “The only national park with a missile that can take out the others.”
In Gillette we felt under attack from a violent hail storm pounding the RV, sounding like machine-gun bullets.
“It looks like ice cubes,” Malachi said.
At our final gas stop the tank took 47 gallons for a new world-record $120.48. Ouch.
Oh, and yes, we did overnight in a Walmart parking lot, a mandatory American RV experience. Wi-Fi didn’t work there.
Near the end, Alison told Malachi this would probably be the last family vacation of its kind, a melancholy comment, not only because it cost around $3,000, but because it was true. He will be 18 soon, out on his own, maybe as a welder or in the service. I hope he emails.
After our 1,126 miles of driving, we had leftover special toilet paper. Saving the environment aside, you really couldn’t tell the difference.
