Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Lester Thompson, speed, $90; Sherie Swanson, illegal U-turn, crash, $160; William McPherson, improper backing, crash, $160; Candy Pettet, improper backing, crash, $160; Lyle Casciato, no registration, $70; Jessica Straw, failure to yield or stop, $60; Thomas Stoddard, driving left of center line, $60; Phernando Carrillo, operating vehicle in violation of instructional restrictions, $100.

 

OTHER OFFENSES

Weston Nelson, destroy city property, $100, $100 suspended, $10.

William Hunt Jr., Clark, speed, $80; Terri Blanchett, Vale, S.D., speed, $81; Todd Stern, Clark, improper backing, crash, $160; Craig Neumann, Scottsdale, Ariz., speed, $71; Marianne Wardle, Laramie, speed, $89; Tai Bulltail, Hardin, Mont., no liability insurance, $300, $10; Juliana Davis, Denver, speed, $93. 

Timothy Grigg, Basin, public intoxication, $410;  Jose Robinson, Marysville, Wash., destroy city property, $100, $100 suspended, $10.

 

