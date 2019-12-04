Stevye Kay Hendrixx Bates was born Nov. 30, 2019, at West Park Hospital to Steven Bates and Brea Fischer of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Stevye joins three siblings: Syrus, 12, Tevyn, 10, and Autymn, 7.
Grandparents are Phil and Judy Bates, Ron Fischer and Barbara Fisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.