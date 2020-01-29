Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Taylor Neuman, 24, driving under the influence of alcohol, Jan. 23
Charles Kirk, 38, warrant, Jan. 24
Timothy Child, 47, warrant, Jan. 24
Disturbance
Large teenage party reported on BLM land on US 14A in Frannie. Deputies found nothing at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 24.
Traffic
Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a stop on US 14A in Powell at 9:50 a.m. Jan. 19.
Single black cow standing in the road near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. Jan. 20.
Two dogs running at large on the roadway near the intersection of Lane 5 and Road 11. Deputies took no action at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 21.
Woman on Bear Creek Road in Cody said she hit a deer and it is not dead. Deputies were unable to locate at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 21.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with traffic control near the intersection of Lt. Childers Street and US 14-16-20 East at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 21.
Traffic assistance given to Wyoming Highway Patrol on US 14A at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 22.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on WYO 120 South in Cody at 12:05 p.m. Jan. 22.
Traffic stop assistance given to Wyoming Highway Patrol on US 14-16-20 East in Cody at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
Young man riding a dirt bike in traffic near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate as of 10:50 a.m. Jan. 23.
Assistance provided to the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on US 14A in Cody at 8:25 p.m. Jan. 23.
Log splitter fell off a trailer hitch near South Jones Street and East South Street in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 24.
Hit and run reported from five minutes previous on Road 10 in Powell. It was either a GMC or blue Chevrolet. Reported at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 24.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with a traffic stop on 15th Street at 11:55 p.m. Jan. 24.
Stray bloodhound-looking dog with black and white paws on Road 12 in Powell at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 25.
Other
Animal call placed from US 14A in Powell at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 19.
Powell woman found an Australian shepherd dog near the intersection of Lane 11 and Road 5 at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 19.
A 9-1-1 hangup call occurred on US 14A in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate as of 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
Black and white male shih tzu dog with orange shock collar missing from Lane 8 ½ in Powell at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 19.
Cora Lane man in Powell said someone created an online account with his information. He is currently in the Powell High School office at 11:40 a.m. Jan. 20.
County Road 6SU in Cody man has questions for a deputy about his neighbors coming on his property and stealing hay for their houses. Deputies provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 20.
Five horses were run off the road into the caller’s property on Lane 10 in Powell. There are two greys, one sorrel, a black and white paint, and a dark colored strawberry, as of 1:40 p.m. Jan. 20.
Lane 9 in Powell man would like to talk to a deputy about a previous case and the new information he has regarding it. Deputies provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 21.
Caddis Lane in Cody man has questions for a deputy about a possible domestic situation involving his ex continuing to live with him, despite him wanting her evicted. Deputies provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 21.
Man pulled out a gun and stuck it in another man’s face on Lane 9 ½ in Powell. A citation was issued at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 21.
Lane 11 ½ caller would like to speak with a deputy about a couple things at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 21.
Eastside Elementary School received a report of there being no food inside a child’s home on County Road 6WX in Cody. The school has concerns for the children. Deputies provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. Jan. 22.
Lane 11 in Powell student reported not showing up for school. The school was unable to make contact with the parents and suspect they may have fled the area. Deputies were unable to locate as of 11:05 a.m. Jan. 23.
Employee at Big Horn Taxidermy on Big Horn Avenue in Cody would like to remove a person. Deputies provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 23.
East Christy Lane woman in Powell would like to speak with a deputy about a person. Deputies provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 23.
Property found on the west side of WYO 120 North in Cody at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 24. It contained credit cards, cash, library card, bowling card, miscellaneous cards, a bell and a watch.
Man he believes he found stolen property at the Polecat Bench on WYO 295 in Powell, just east of the airport, 5:05 p.m. Jan. 25.
Deputies assisted Cody Police with a trespass issue on County Road 6WX in Cody at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 25, but were not able to locate the suspect.
Cody Police requested assistance with a person who had an outstanding warrant near the intersection of US 14A and Big Horn Avenue in Cody at 5:25 p.m. Jan. 25.
Children in the Willwood irrigation building on Road 9 in Powell. Deputies issued a warning at 11 p.m. Jan. 25.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ruben Stowe, 41, warrant for applying pressure to throat or neck, domestic battery, Jan. 23
Chelsea Drake, 35, warrant, Jan. 23
Jonathan Rios, 39, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, no head lights, Jan. 25
Disturbance
People fighting all day on Shoshone Trail South. Police provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 24.
Banging on metal heard on Mountain View Drive at 3:05 a.m. Nov. 25. Police were unable to locate.
Mountain View Drive woman said her neighbor’s dog to the north has been barking all morning. Police provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Jan. 27.
Traffic
Woman hit a fire hydrant with her car on Baker Drive at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 21.
Female said a cat ran in front of her while she was driving on Hardpan Avenue and she was unable to avoid hitting it. Police were unable to locate the cat as of 8 a.m. Jan. 22.
A maroon Nissan Pathfinder and Ford Explorer crashed near the intersection of 10th Street and Cody Avenue at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 22.
Vehicle abandoned on Salsbury Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 23.
Tool box found on Big Horn Avenue near Alpine Medical. Officers provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. Jan. 24.
Funeral escort requested from St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Monument Street to old Riverside Cemetery at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 24.
There was a two-car fender bender at the intersection of 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 24.
There were two dead deer in the road on Big Horn Avenue near Crystal Cove Apartments. Police provided assistance at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 24.
Vehicle parked in front of Wayne’s Boot Shop on Sheridan Avenue for the past 24 hours. Police were unable to assist as of 9:10 a.m. Jan. 25.
Brown and white Australian shepherd dog running up and down Mountain View Drive near Brewgards. Police provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 25.
Woman on 16th Street said another vehicle just hit her car that was parked in front of her residence at 2:25 p.m. Jan. 25.
Two vehicles and a trailer were abandoned on Sheridan Avenue as of 3:55 p.m. Jan. 25.
REDDI report filed Whitlock Motors on Big Horn Avenue. The caller said the truck is swerving all over the road at 9:20 p.m. Jan. 25.
Man said a grey GMC pickup truck hit his motorized bicycle in the parking lot of Shamrock Apartments on 29th Street and then drove away. Police provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. Jan. 27.
Caller said there has been a grey Toyota in the KODI parking lot on Mountain View Drive for the last few weeks. Police provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 27.
Crash involving two vehicles at the Cody Senior Center on 16th Street. There were no injuries or blockages as of 1:55 p.m. Jan. 27.
Other
Underage smokers caught at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 21.
Australian shepherd dog looks lost near the intersection of 12th Street and Wyoming Avenue. Police were unable to locate as of 12:55 p.m. Jan. 21.
Black backpack with laptop and other technological tools inside lost near the intersection of 13th Street and Rumsey Avenue at 1 p.m. Jan. 21.
Black and white medium-sized dog running around and chasing things near the Small Wonders Child Care Center. The dog belongs to a home next door to the daycare center. Police issued a warning at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 21.
Taco John’s manager on 17th Street said his employee was threatened that he was going to get beaten up after work. Police issued a warning at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 21.
Brown tri-fold wallet with caller’s IDs inside lost at Lucky’s Car Wash on Sheridan Avenue at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 22.
River View Drive man thinks his computer has been hacked and his identity stolen. Police provided assistance at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 22.
Woman on 31st Street is being harassed by another female. Police provided assistance at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 22.
Trespass requested from Big Horn Taxidermy on Big Horn Avenue. Police provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 23.
Police initiated a drug investigation regarding a marijuana pipe found in the grass by a sidewalk at Juby’s Trailer Court on Beck Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 23.
Warrant unsuccessfully served on Greever Street at 3:55 p.m. Jan. 23.
Caller lost a set of trailer keys on a black carabiner near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 23.
Dead deer underneath a tree in front of Newton Avenue man’s house. Officers provided assistance at 8 a.m. Jan. 24.
Warrant unsuccessfully served on Sheridan Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24.
Caller has a forged title at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 24.
Warrant unsuccessfully served on Sheridan Avenue at 12 p.m. Jan. 25.
Alger Avenue woman said someone broke a window at her house. She is home as of 12:15 p.m. Jan. 25.
Carter Avenue woman would like a man trespassed from her home. Police provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 25.
Trespassed man was seen illegally at Juby’s Trailer Court on 19th Street about 30 minutes ago. The caller was told he stayed in the trailer park last night. He was last seen near the Eastside Elementary School. Police were unable to locate at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 25.
Newton Avenue caller said there is an employee from a company called “RPI” that is going around asking for personal information. Police provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
Caller who lives on 31st Street stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center with questions about city ordinances. Police provided assistance at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 26.
Black and white cocker spaniel dog with black and white tie under its neck and pink jewels on its collar missing from Lucky’s Car Wash on Sheridan Avenue at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 26.
City property knocked over in the alley behind Alpine Avenue. They said it looks like an electrical box. The caller said it does not appear sparks are flying from it as of 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
Electrical box hit and damaged near the intersection of Stampede Avenue and Heart Mountain Street at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 26.
Woman said someone plunged a knife into her vehicle at the Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center on Heart Mountain Street at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 26.
Sheridan Avenue woman said a male is harassing her daughter on Snapchat. Police provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 26.
Woman on 29th Street has numerous complaints about her mother. Police were unable to assist at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 26.
Officers brought a deceased deer to the Park County Landfill from the Cody Law Enforcement Center at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 27.
Stray Australian Shepherd dog running at large near 26th Street. Police provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 27.
