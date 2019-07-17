Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joseph Commins, $135; Russell Du Preez, $74; Jock Clause, $88; Hector Lopez, $90; Charles Birky, $88; Kathleen Iskra, $110; Jason Arthaud, $100; Tony Higbie, $25; Phillip Cardinal, $25.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brian Richardson, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,005; Zachary Robinson, possession of controlled substances – plant, possession of controlled substances – powder, $1,055; Bailey Ennist, improper passing, $75; Marvin Pettet Jr., operating a vehicle without proper equipment, $75; Marvin Willett, fishing in closed waters, $135; Sterling Reynolds, invalid documents, $125; Tiffany Crawford, no seat belt, $25; Charles Shumway, no seat belt, $25; Robert Eakerns, no seat belt, $25; Carter Krei, no seat belt, $25; Kelly Burr, carrying person interfering with operation or control, $85; Phillip McKay, no child safety restraint, $65.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Anthony Mallawaaratchy, Rosemount, Minn., $88; Jeremy Black, Jacksonville, Texas, $120; Wayne Boson, Worland, $88; Donna English, Lake Almanor, Calif., $100; Nicholas Mazzocca, Massillon, Ohio, $120; William Knight, Draper, Utah, $105; Christina Beattie, Nolensville, Tenn., $105; Naoya Oshima, West Lafayette, Ind., $110; Carol Sorensen, Red Lodge., $145; Steven Shawver, Colorado Springs, Colo., $88; Brady Thorpe, Gilbert, Ariz., $125; Justin Dietz, Avon, Ohio, $84; David Esack, Hollywood, Fla., $88; Karen Kochkanyan, Aurora, Colo., $84; John Streeter, El Lago, Texas, $90; Ethan Kim, Los Angeles, $166; David Delong, Fridley, Minn., $100; Jule Vallie, Billings, $105; Yasuyuki Sasaki, New York City, $225; Nicholas Jacobson, South Jordan, Utah, $120; Marco Martinez Gamez, Del Valle, Texas, $98; Patrick Mulholland, Ennis, Mont., $180; Edmund Guernsey, Gillette, $125; Jorge Uzca, Kenner, La., $90; Sharon Jones, Waterford, Ohio, $135; George MacDonald, Temple City Calif., $90; Clark Mendes, Mills, $84; Henry Le, Granger, Ind., $135; Olivia McCampbell-Toland, Red Lodge, $150; Gene Sandler, Minneapolis, $100; Timothy Keating, Billings, $175; Zachary Eilbacher, Hillsborough, N.J., $15; Shelby Saenz, Shell, $110; Sophia Gonzales, Fullerton, Calif., $90; Jeremy Hicks, Lansing, Mich., $88; Amy Rager, Columbus, Mont., $88; Steven Pape, Andover, Minn., $88; Makr Pollex, Fairfield Conn., $90; Joshua Farmer, Lovell, $160; Jacob Esser, Arvada, Colo., $115; Joseph Kilburg, Las Vegas, $15; Jesse Rivera, Scottsdale, Ariz., $145; Michael Horne, Gilbert, Ariz., $100; Taylor Albertson, Ephrata, Wash., $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Warren Eddleman, De Leon, Texas, failure to operate oversized vehicle sign and warning lights, $125; Isaiah Cully, Lake City, Fla., no child safety restraint- second offense, $115; Delarie Kessler, Aberdeen, S.D., no child safety restraint, $65; Raymond Sibbett, Belfry, no seat belt, $25; Zhan Lu, La Vergne, Tenn., bike lamps not activated, $85.
