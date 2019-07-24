Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Employee and a group of parents disturbing the guests at Elephant Head Lodge on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. They have been asked to stop and refuse to, 11:15 p.m. July 14.
Disturbance at Parkview Apartments on North Absaroka Street in Powell, 7:05 a.m. July 16.
Two people arguing about burning near property fence line on Road 12 in Powell, 11:15 a.m. July 17.
Someone setting off fireworks north of Rancho Trail in Powell, 10:45 p.m. July 18.
Fireworks heard near Road 11 and Twilight Lane in Powell, 11:45 p.m. July 18.
Neighbors to the west on County Road 6UU shooting off fireworks, 11:40 p.m. July 19.
Traffic
Black cow in road near intersection of Lane 8 and Road 12 in Powell, 8:40 a.m. July 14. The bovine was gone upon deputy arrival.
Someone hit a fence and damaged fence posts on Sand Hills Drive in Meeteetse at 11:30 a.m. July 14. The vehicle is no longer there.
One black cow and one red, both with horns, running down street near Road 11 and Lane 8 in Powell, 12:45 p.m. July 14.
Vehicle abandoned in lower sand coulee on WYO 294 in Powell, 12:55 p.m. July 14.
Trees down in traffic on Road 11 in Powell, 4:55 p.m. July 14.
Road flooded between Road 8 and Road 8 ½ in Powell, 6:05 p.m. July 14.
One black calf and a white calf on road near Happy Tails Pet Boarding on Road 20 in Cody, 7:45 a.m. July 15.
A vehicle and a deer crashed on Road 3LE near the county line off WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. No one is with the vehicle, 6:50 a.m. July 16.
About 20 cows just crossed Lane 10 in Powell, 7:25 a.m. July 16.
Vehicle abandoned on Road 5 in Powell, 9 a.m. July 16.
REDDI report filed on tan Dodge 2500 near Main Street and Clark Avenue in Ralston, heading east toward Powell. The vehicle with carpet in the bed was swerving all over the road at 4:30 p.m. July 16. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified but nothing was found.
A car hit a guardrail on County Road 6WX in Cody at 9:10 a.m. July 17. There was no injury but some blockage.
Vehicle reported with fake emergency sirens and lights on US 14A in Powell at 9:25 p.m. July 17. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified and deputies provided assistance.
Individual walking on US 14-16-20 East in Cody with no reflective gear at 11:05 p.m. July 17. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified but deputies were not able to locate the person.
Black cow near canal bank at the intersection of Road 10 and US 14A in Powell, 6:55 a.m. July 19.
Someone hit a deer on Arrowhead Drive in Cody. The deer can barely walk through the caller’s backyard, 8:55 a.m. July 19.
Animals on road near South Tower Boulevard and West Coulter Avenue in Powell, 10:20 a.m. July 19.
Two vehicle crash near the intersection of US 14A and WYO 114 in Powell with airbags deployed. Deputies provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. July 19.
Two horses with halters walking down road near intersection of Road 10 and Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 5:30 a.m. July 20.
Brown cow on road headed west on Lane 9 in Powell near Road 14. Deputies provided assistance at 10 a.m. July 20.
Three black calves on Vali Road in Powell. There is two heifers and one steer as of 10:45 a.m. July 20.
Suspicious looking individual possibly intoxicated on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 9:50 p.m. July 20.
Red SUV reported driving on the wrong side of road, headed eastbound on County Road 2AB and headed toward US 14A in Cody. They almost hit the caller. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified but deputies were unable to locate, 11:50 p.m. July 20.
Other
Panasonic camera in black case left in pullout along US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 7:25 a.m. July 14.
Down power pole just west of Lane 9 in Powell, 5:15 p.m. July 14.
Culvert flooding two houses on WYO 295 in Powell, 6:20 p.m. July 14.
Flooding reported at Lastings Impressions on Lane 9 ½ in Powell, 6:30 p.m. July 14.
Houses on WYO 295 in Powell experiencing flooding, 7:15 p.m. July 14.
Neighbors cut down trees in front of caller’s business on Road 8 in Powell, 7:50 p.m. July 14.
B4 Ranch manager on B-4 Ranch Road in Cody has questions about disgruntled employee issue, 9:20 a.m. July 15.
County Road 6WX resident has a pinto and red roan horse in his corral, 10:05 a.m. July 15.
Someone camping on a county lot on Carter View Drive in Cody, 1:50 p.m. July 15.
Two family members physically fighting on Ptarmigan View Drive in Cody, 7:15 p.m. July 15.
Lightning strike inside house on Lane 14 in Powell. The residents have left as of 5:20 p.m. July 16.
Tri-fold wallet with anchors and a dark pink and blue button strap lost from Subway on 17th Street in Cody, 5:10 p.m. July 17.
Brown saddle bag lost while driving near Wilwood Corner on Lane 13 in Powell, 8:35 p.m. July 17.
Neighbor’s ditch blocked up on Fremont Avenue in Powell. It is flooding the caller’s yard and the neighbors. There is water on Black Street and is crossing onto Fremont Avenue, as well as possibly Lane 7. Deputies provided assistance at 7:10 a.m. July 18.
Woman said she has been receiving threatening texts from her mom’s husband on Lane 8 ½ in Powell, 9:15 a.m. July 18.
Female on Lane 9 in Powell said there are horses in her yard that don’t belong to her and they are trying to get them in the pasture, 12:45 p.m. July 18.
Trash accumulating at Penrose Dam on Road 1 in Powell since July 15. Deputies provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. July 18.
Olive Road in Powell resident reported a loud knock on her door. She thinks someone is going around the neighborhood, 11:40 p.m. July 18.
Plate found on the sidewalk outside Meeteetse Museums on Park Avenue in Meeteetse, 7:40 a.m. July 19.
Black cow ear tag found on Lane 10 in Powell, 8:40 a.m. July 19.
Cow running loose at Northwest College Agricultural Pavilion on WYO 295 in Powell, causing problems. Deputies provided assistance at 11:55 a.m. July 19.
Cell phone found at Sunshine Reservoir on County Road 5XS in Meeteetse, 4:50 p.m. July 20.
Domestic argument on Road 11 ½ in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. July 20.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jeff Werner, 31, under the influence of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and probation violation July 16
Terry Stebleton, 37, probation violation for possession of controlled substance x2, under the influence of controlled substances, July 16
Anna Corson, 50, unlawful contact, July 17
Jordan Martoglio, 28, warrant, July 17
Dene Eckhardt, 25, driving under the influence of alcohol, backing out without caution, hit and run- property damage and no insurance, July 17
Michael Marshall, 51, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, interference with a peace officer and breach of peace, July 18
Terry Serres, 61, driving under the influence of alcohol and improper backing, July 18
Drew Shafer, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, July 20
George Albrecht, 26, public intoxication, July 20
Tyler Davis, 44, warrant, July 20
Ryan Lanchbury, 24, public intoxication, July 21
Jasper Smith, 23, public intoxication, July 21
William Hurst, 57, public intoxication, July 21
Christopher Poellnitz, 37, possession of controlled substances and failure to stop at stop sign, July 22
Disturbance
Dogs barking on Appalachian Avenue for 4.5 hours. The owners will not take responsibility for the actions of their two labs, who are barking for no apparent reason, 9:20 a.m. July 17.
Woman on 32nd Street said her neighbor thinks her RV generator is too loud at night but she needs it to run the air conditioning, 4:25 p.m. July 17.
Woman on Granite Court said an individual is parked in her driveway and won’t stop honking her horn, 6:35 p.m. July 17.
Alger Avenue neighbor has been screaming about someone hitting her, 9:15 p.m. July 17.
People partying on the corner of C Street and E Avenue. The caller said this has been an ongoing issue, 11:55 p.m. July 18.
Animal owner letting her dog roam Bass Avenue alley, causing other dogs in the neighborhood to bark, 8:40 a.m. July 19.
Dog barking for last hour and a half near Holler Avenue and 26th Street, 9:15 p.m. July 19.
Light blue house on East Carter Avenue has dogs inside barking for more than an hour at 10:35 a.m. July 20. Police were unable to locate.
Traffic
A Ford Taurus and Ford pickup truck were abandoned on 16th Street with unreadable VIN numbers and expired plates, 8:10 a.m. July 16.
Motor vehicle crash at Walmart, 3:05 p.m. July 16.
Caller witnessed a hit and run at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue at 9 p.m. July 17.
A vehicle was hit on 22nd Street while parked, 11:15 p.m. July 17.
East Carter Avenue dogs barking again. The caller said they have gone to court over this previously, 1:30 a.m. July 18.
Loud music reported from 23rd Street. Caller said loud music typically starts from location between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Call made at 8:15 a.m. July 18.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street to new Riverside Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. July 18. Officers provided assistance.
Two car fender bender between red Jeep and light blue mini van at Good2Go gas station 17th Street. A driver was cited for improper backing at 2:25 p.m. July 18.
There was a crash between two vehicles near 9th Street and Sheridan Avenue but no injuries or blockage, 6:25 p.m. July 18.
Branches in road on 12th Street hill, 10:05 a.m. July 19.
REDDI report filed on person driving on the wrong side of the road at Rocky Mountain Liquors on 17th Street, possibly intoxicated, 4:10 p.m. July 19.
Vehicle owner said 6:40 p.m. July 19 they were backed into yesterday on Skyline Drive.
REDDI report filed on white Ford Mustang. The passenger was seen blowing into the breathalyzer at the Good2Go on 17th Street. Last seen heading north on 19th Street from the four-way stop on Sheridan Avenue, 7:20 p.m. July 19.
A truck hit a wall at Legacy Inn and Suites on Mountain View Drive, 9:30 p.m. July 19.
A silver Dodge Caravan and silver Ford Taurus crashed near the corner of 16th Street and Rumsey Avenue. The Dodge driver was warned for failure to yield. There was no injury or blockage, 2:20 p.m. July 21.
Two vehicle crash at Walgreens on Sheridan Avenue. There were unknown injuries and blockage, 4:15 p.m. July 21.
Rafting bus blocking stop sign at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 6:30 p.m. July 21.
Two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 17th Street and Sheridan Avenue. There was no blockage or injury. Officers issued a warning at 7:25 p.m. July 22.
Blue Toyota Avalon running in front of WY Thai on Big Horn Avenue with no one in it for about an hour, 8:30 p.m. July 22.
Other
Drug related investigation conducted with abandoned vehicle at Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue, 12:10 a.m. July 16.
Female passed out in hallway at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 3:35 a.m. July 16.
Arizona Place neighbor harassing caller’s dog, yelling obscenities at them, 7:40 a.m. July 16.
Build up of trash and odor reported at Millstone Brewery on Sheridan Avenue, 2:15 p.m. July 16.
Caller said a Holiday Inn employee on Sheridan Avenue ordered a phone that was stolen out of a box that was shipped, 3:10 p.m. July 16.
Weeds growing in empty lots on New Hope Drive, 3:10 p.m. July 16.
People smoking marijuana on North Park Drive. Officers found nothing at 4:50 p.m. July 16.
Wallet lost somewhere in town, possibly near the Absaroka RV Park, 4:50 p.m. July 16.
Man said that his 1984 tan Caprice was damaged while stored at Midway Auto Sales on Big Horn Avenue, 6:25 p.m. July 17.
C Street woman said a stray black dog bit her and attacked her dog in her backyard, 6:55 p.m. July 17. The dog was taken to the Park County Animal Shelter.
Person is being harassed at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street, 11:45 a.m. July 18.
Brown leather wallet lost at Dacken Park on 22nd Street, 1:25 p.m. July 18.
Someone stole $5,000 from briefcase in a home at Juby’s Trailer Court on 19th Street while the homeowner was in jail. The man watching the home reported the theft to the property manager. He is possibly driving a white Range Rover but would not give the property manager his name, 3:35 p.m. July 18.
Illegal dumping reported on Big Horn Avenue, 5:05 p.m. July 18. Officers provided assistance.
Purple minivan abandoned for a week at Western Rose Motel on Sheridan Avenue, on the west side of the building, 8 p.m. July 18.
Woman at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road received threats from ex-boyfriend, 10:45 a.m. July 19.
Man at Western Rose Motel on Sheridan Avenue staggering around intoxicated at 2:20 p.m. July 19. He is wearing olive green shorts and a red More Burger shirt.
Two dogs locked in green Passport at Walmart, in distress at 3:10 p.m. July 19.
Man said someone pushed over his motorcycle while he was parked at Tundra General Contractors on 13th Street, 5:25 p.m. July 19.
Public Street woman said a man is harassing her, 6:40 p.m. July 19.
Woman at Michael’s Tacos on Yellowstone Avenue said daughter was followed from work around town by other female, 9:25 p.m. July 19.
Blue Water Court woman would like to speak to an officer about neighbors intimidating her, 5:15 p.m. July 20. Officers provided assistance.
Man at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue believes his windshield was shot with a pellet gun. He is unsure where exactly this happened but said it was somewhere in the city limits, 7:40 p.m. July 20.
Leather Zeros wallet with an Ohio driver’s license found near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 9:20 p.m. July 20.
Man passed out in golf cart at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, 2:45 a.m. July 21.
Front door is wide open at Cody Cartridge and Carry on Yellowstone Avenue, 1:25 p.m. July 21.
Brown leather wallet with fishing license, driver’s license and $40 in cash lost from Pinnacle Bank on Yellowstone Avenue, 5:50 p.m. July 21.
Sheridan Avenue man said someone jumped into his backyard and shined a light into his back window, 10:25 p.m. July 21. Officers were unable to locate.
Black Ford F-250 parked on the southwest corner of 11th Street and Cody Avenue for a week. The caller has checked with everyone in the neighborhood and it doesn’t belong there, 1:45 p.m. July 22. Officers provided assistance.
Broken fire hydrant near Auto Zone on Yellowstone Avenue, 4:05 p.m. July 22.
Caller being treated for dog bite that occurred on Carter Mountain Drive, 4:30 p.m. July 22.
Discover credit card lost near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street in the area of the Chamber of Commerce building. The caller has cancelled the card and has been looking for it, 5:30 p.m. July 22.
Woman believes she is being followed near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 11:50 p.m. July 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.