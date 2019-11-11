Last year, Susie and Olaf Aagard, both military veterans, were able to take the trip of a lifetime thanks to nonprofit group Wishes for Warriors.
It didn’t matter that Olaf needs oxygen due to his service in Vietnam and contact with Agent Orange, he and his wife boarded a boat to deep-sea fish in Alaska.
Susie said it was always something he had wanted to do.
“He loved it,” she said. “He wouldn’t go inside even when it was really bad.”
Some rough seas and weather didn’t stop the enjoyment and the successful fishing. Now, the couple is hoping more veterans in the area can have those same experiences through the program.
Wishes for Warriors is a veteran-run, volunteer-operated nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to returning hope and passion back into the lives of combat wounded heroes after experiencing a life-altering injury. This is done through therapeutic outdoor adventures, awareness, education and passion.
“It is our mission to show these heroes that whether wounded of body and mind, they are still able to live out their passions, hope for the future and improved quality of life,” the group says on its site.
For the Aagards it was the trip of a lifetime, fulfilling a wish of Olaf’s he didn’t know he’d ever get to experience.
The group believes in getting combat wounded veterans into the outdoors, whether hunting, fishing or otherwise.
“Here at Wishes for Warriors, we are more than just a charity,” the group states. “We’re committed to providing incredible experiences and resources in order to further achieve our mission an impact veteran lives.
“Since 2014, we’ve been supporting our combat wounded members in a variety of ways and measuring our success not by monetary size, but by more qualitative measurements such as the scale and effectiveness of our efforts and programs offered.”
For more information, visit contact@wishes4warriors.org.
