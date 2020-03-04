Get out of the winter blues and start planning for warmer weather at the spring workshop, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21, in the Washakie County Extension Office meeting room in the Worland Community Center.
This workshop will offer two tracks, one for livestock and one for gardening, said Caitlin Youngquist, University of Wyoming northwest area extension educator. The workshop begins with a session all about soil and then breaks into two track options to allow participants a choice between a session on indoor gardening and seed starting or pasture management.
Following lunch there are two session options: growing cut flowers, or livestock and pet first-aid. The day concludes with a session on pack goats.
A homemade lunch will be provided. The cost of the workshop is $12. For more information and to register, call the Washakie County Extension Office at (307) 347-3431.
