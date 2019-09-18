CIVIL ACTIONS
Nathan Wageman v. Destin Harrell; Wageman was ordered to pay Harrell $2,186.80 in legal fees related to the case. In April, Harrell was found not guilty by a jury trial. Wageman sued Harrell $75,000 for injuries he said were due to a car accident Harrell caused in March 2013.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sloan Justice; A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set for Justice. Per her bond conditions, she must wear a GPS ankle monitor and have no contact with her husband or daughter, who are co-defendants in the same case. Justice is accused of attempting to conspire to deliver meth, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. Justice is accused of facilitating meth shipments through the mail from California.
State v. Alicia Dunn; A $15,000 personal recognizance-signature bond was set for Dunn. She did not check in with law enforcement after being released from custody on July 19. Dunn pled guilty to delivery of meth in 2017 and was given a deferred 3 year supervised probation sentence.
State v. Tristen Bishop; A Nov. 14 sentencing hearing was set for Bishop. The defendant pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for reckless endangering with a firearm at a hearing in Park County District Court on March 12 in a cold plea. In his plea negotiated with the state, felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon were reduced to a misdemeanor for reckless endangerment, while a felony charge for property damage over $1,000 was thrown out.
State v. Trey Randolph; Randolph was granted a bond modification allowing him to travel to Hot Springs County, under the stipulation he has nonstop supervision. He is facing charges for threatening to commit a violent felony with the intent to cause evacuation of a building or assembly, felony charges punishable up to 3 years in jail and $10,000. He also faces 1 misdemeanor charge for threatening to inflict death on a person, a charge carrying up to 1 year in jail and $1,000. In August 2016, Randolph was accused of making a bomb threat at Cody High School.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; The defendant’s pretrial conference and jury trial were postponed because he and the State are still negotiating a plea deal. The pretrial is now scheduled for Jan. 19 and the jury trial Feb. 12. Geissler has pleaded not guilty to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Erin Clark; The defendant has made a motion to delay the pretrial conference and jury trial as she is negotiating a plea deal with the state. Clark is accused of conspiring to deliver Schedule II controlled substance meth and possession with intent to deliver meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000. She is accused of selling meth around 50 times between 2017-2018 with co-conspirator Bill Lee.
State v. Travis Tunget; A change of plea and sentencing hearing was requested by the defendant after such proceedings were delayed earlier this month. Tunget is facing 2 counts for permitting children in the presence of meth, felonies carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for endangering children, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000. Tunget and six other people were connected to a house filled with trash, feces and mold where children were staying in September 2017.
