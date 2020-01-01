Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 24, 9:07 a.m., one unit and 17 personnel responded to report of gas smell at 132 Buena Vista. Investigated, unfounded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
Dec. 25, 6:47 p.m., one unit and 15 personnel responded to smoke detector alarm at 84 County Road 6WX. Bad battery, replaced. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Dec. 25, 8:29 p.m., three units and 20 personnel responded to report of shed and haystack on fire at 6 Corbett Road. Possible cause extension cord overload. Extinguished with water and foam. Time in service: 1 hour 31 minutes.
Dec. 29, 9:36 a.m., one unit and 42 personnel from Cody and South Fork fire stations responded to fire alarm at 222 Road 6EH. Cancelled enroute. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Dec. 29, 4:59 p.m., one unit and 27 personnel responded to fire alarm activated at 3331 Owens due to burned food. Cancelled. Time in service: 6 minutes.
