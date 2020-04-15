Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Katherine Duncan, speeding, $100; Rodger Howard, driving while under suspension, bench warrant issued.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Michelle Jones, animal cruelty, bench warrant issued.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Dillon Thelen, Green River, speeding in a school zone, bench warrant issued; Carley Turner, Billings, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Jay Gardner, Grand Junction, Colo., furnishing alcohol to a minor, bench warrant issued; Heather Logan, Worland, public intoxication, bench warrant issued.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.