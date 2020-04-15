Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Katherine Duncan, speeding, $100; Rodger Howard, driving while under suspension, bench warrant issued.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michelle Jones, animal cruelty, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dillon Thelen, Green River, speeding in a school zone, bench warrant issued; Carley Turner, Billings, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jay Gardner, Grand Junction, Colo., furnishing alcohol to a minor, bench warrant issued; Heather Logan, Worland, public intoxication, bench warrant issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.