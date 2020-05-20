Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Destiny Devyak, 33, warrant, May 13
Natasha Hutchins, 26, probation violation, May 18
Disturbance
A panic alarm went off at the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:30 p.m. May 10.
An alarm went off at the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. May 14.
Traffic
REDDI report filed on white or silver Chevrolet all over the road on US 14A in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate as of 10:50 a.m. May 10.
Man stopped by the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street and said he is being followed. Deputies provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. May 11.
Black Jeep speeding on County Road 6WX in Cody and swerving. Deputies were unable to locate as of 6 p.m. May 11.
Cows in the road in the Bitter Creek Bridge area of Lane 9 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:50 p.m. May 12.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse at 1:10 p.m. May 14.
WYDOT found a tire that fell off a camper in the tunnels on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. May 14.
Car parked on the side of Cottontail Lane in Cody for a few days, and the male caller would like it removed. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. May 15.
There were 4-6 horses in the road on Lane 11 in Powell, 11:30 a.m. May 15.
White and grey horse out on Spirit Mountain Road in Cody, 4:40 p.m. May 15.
Deputies provided miscellaneous assistance on US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 7 p.m. May 15.
A car and a deer collided on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:45 p.m. May 15.
Parking problem near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and WYO 290 in Meeteetse. Deputies issued a warning at 10:35 p.m. May 15.
There was a parking problem on Wyoming Avenue in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 11:35 p.m. May 15.
Caller said it looked like someone went through the T intersection at Road 8 ½ and Lane 11 in Powell and caused damage to the irrigation dam. Deputies provided assistance at 3:55 a.m. May 16.
Irrigation District employee has questions about an irrigation box that was hit the previous night near Lane 11 and Road 8 ½ in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:15 a.m. May 16.
Eight horses out on County Road 3CXS in Cody, 10:40 a.m. May 16.
A 1960s-1970s model vehicle with a damaged front end on County Road 2AB in Cody that has no reason to be there. Deputies provided assistance at 11:55 p.m. May 16.
Other
Someone is removing a man’s surveyor markers in the area of County Road 3EX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. May 11.
Two abandoned pitbull dogs on WYO 295 in Powell. One is a male mix named “Diesel” and the other is a black and white pregnant female. The dogs were left by the cabin with a big bag of food. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. May 11.
County Road 6QS in Cody man has an abandoned trailer on his property, 3:40 p.m. May 11.
Lane 8 in Powell man said he heard gunshots the previous night, possibly around 3 a.m., and said it looks like his truck has been shot. Reported at 4:20 p.m. May 12.
Deputies assisted Powell Police near the intersection of East Adams Street and South Panther Boulevard at 1:55 a.m. May 13.
Stray brindle colored dog running at large in the Corbett Road area of Cody, 8:05 a.m. May 13.
Broken passenger window in a vehicle at the Willwood Dam on Lane 14 in Powell, 12:35 p.m. May 13.
Cole Road in Cody woman said she received a call about a possible domestic dispute. Deputies provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. May 13.
Person left work to go hike the previous day around 3:30 p.m. off US 14-16-20 West in Cody, wearing unknown clothing. The call was cancelled at 6:15 a.m. May 14.
County Road 6WX resident in Cody would like to speak to a deputy about someone pretending to be a Department of Family Services worker, 8:10 a.m. May 14.
Deputies assisted the Forest Service on US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 9:10 a.m. May 14.
Park Avenue in Meeteetse resident would like to speak to a deputy. Deputies provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. May 14.
Deputies assisted Game and Fish staff on Lane 10 in Powell at 3 p.m. May 14.
Woman was bitten by her dog on WYO 295 in Powell at 9 p.m. May 14.
Man said someone cut a hole in his fence near the intersection of Lane 9 and WYO 294 in Powell, 6:30 p.m. May 15.
Deputies assisted Cody Police near the intersection of County Road 3CX and US 14A in Cody at 11:05 p.m. May 15.
A Powell resident requested extra patrols, 11:40 p.m. May 15.
Lane 12 in Powell woman would like people trespassed from her residence, 10:35 a.m. May 16.
A fraud or scam was reported on County Road 1AF in Clark, 1 p.m. May 16.
Identity theft reported on Adams Lane in Cody, 2:20 p.m. May 16.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Calvin Wick, 28, warrant, May 12
Ashtin Drake, 28, warrant, May 14
Austin Royer, 22, warrant for probation violation, May 14
Ashtin Drake, 28, warrant, May 16
William Dohse, 42, warrant, May 19
Disturbance
Loud beeping coming from the area of the Cody Laundromat on Beck Avenue at 2:45 a.m. May 13. Officers provided assistance.
Multiple barking dogs on 29th Street at 10:35 p.m. May 13.
Loud music coming from the Rumsey Avenue area, 10:15 p.m. May 14.
Two teenagers at Mentock Park on Blackburn Avenue playing vulgar music with little kids present. Police issued a warning at 5:30 p.m. May 16.
Woman on Marlisa Lane said her neighbor leaves their dog out, and it barks, keeping her children up. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 p.m. May 17.
Fireworks were shot off from the empty lot next to Sunset Elementary School at 10:05 p.m. May 17. Related parties were gone upon police arrival at 10:05 p.m. May 17.
Traffic
Abandoned vehicle on 23rd Street, 11:15 a.m. May 12.
Two car fender-bender with no injuries involving a white handicapped van and white Chevrolet SUV at Ace Hardware on 17th Street. Police issued a warning at 3:30 p.m. May 12.
Parking problem on Alger Avenue at 4 p.m. May 12.
A parking problem was reported on Stampede Avenue, 12:30 p.m. May 13.
The Cody Motor Lodge on Sheridan Avenue reported that a client who tested positive for meth this morning at treatment is driving around without a driver’s license, 6:30 p.m. May 13.
Two vehicles racing near Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. One is a silver passenger vehicle and the other is a blue or back hatchback. There are no descriptions for either driver. Officers were unable to locate at 9 p.m. May 13.
Old lady driving all over the road in a white 2002 Chevrolet near Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 2:35 p.m. May 14.
Traffic complaint filed on a man driving a white Chevrolet truck with a tool box in the back, headed west bound near Ponderosa Campground on Eighth Street. Police were unable to locate him at 3:55 p.m. May 14.
Deer in the middle of the road on the East Sheridan Avenue hill near 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 5:55 a.m. May 15.
Deceased animal near the intersection of East Sheridan Avenue and 29th Street, 9:40 a.m. May 15.
Large truck and trailer parked horizontally in vertical spots on Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3 p.m. May 15.
Vehicle abandoned at the Chamberlin Inn on 12th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. May 15.
A 2000 silver Pontiac with Montana license plates is swerving in the road on Big Horn Avenue near Maverik gas station and hit the curb. Police were unable to locate it at 12:20 p.m. May 15.
Pistol magazine found in the road near the intersection of 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue at 8:45 a.m. May 18.
Young girl on a four-wheeler with a couple children not wearing helmets near Sunset Elementary School on Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 8:50 a.m. May 18.
REDDI report filed on a woman at Deja Vu on Big Horn Avenue who seems intoxicated or under the influence of something, seen getting into her car. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. May 18.
Dead cat on the side of the road near Heart Mountain Street and Horseshoe Drive. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. May 18.
Gold Buick headed east on Sheridan Avenue that is swerving in and out of traffic near the intersection of 16th Street and Big Horn Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 4:55 p.m. May 18.
Pistol in the middle of the road near the East Sheridan Softball Complex on Sheridan Avenue, 5:05 p.m. May 18.
Red Nissan speeding up and down Alger Avenue, last seen making a right onto 14th Street. Police were unable to locate at 7:20 p.m. May 18.
Other
Maintenance man went to unlock a trailer at Juby’s Mobile Court on 19th Street and found a man staying there that had been trespassed. Officers were unable to locate him at 10:30 a.m. May 12.
Man in yellow t-shirt and blue jeans staggering near the intersection of Rumsey Avenue and 10th Street, heading north on 10th. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. May 12.
Green Acres Mobile Home caller on Rocky Road found a female Yorkie dog at 2:25 p.m. May 12.
Gail Lane man said another man is harassing him. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 p.m. May 12.
Caller found a small bag that looks to have drugs inside it at Albertsons on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 p.m. May 12.
Central Avenue man said someone tried to steal his bikes again but he didn’t see them this time. Police were unable to locate them at 9:10 p.m. May 12.
Police issued a written warning for an animal at large at Glendale Park on 15th Street, 11:15 a.m. May 13.
Fifteen pound male tabby cat missing from Wyoming Avenue, 2:45 p.m. May 13.
Black dog running at large in the Salsbury Avenue and 14th Street area. Police were unable to locate it at 3:05 p.m. May 13.
Rumsey Avenue woman said there is a pack of dogs that belong to someone in her neighborhood, and she is scared to take her grandchild on a walk because they’re out, and would like to talk to an officer about it, 3:40 p.m. May 13.
Shoshone Trail South woman would like to talk to an officer about her neighbor’s aggressive dog, which has been an ongoing issue, 4 p.m. May 13.
Father on 32nd Street said his daughter is being harassed by another female because of a prank that occurred a few days ago. Officers provided assistance at 9 p.m. May 13.
East Circle Drive woman said someone stole a snack bag full of $20 in change out of her vehicle. She found some change outside the car door, 8:25 a.m. May 14.
Woman at Legends Bookstore on Sheridan Avenue would like to report people trespassing on her business’s roof. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. May 14.
Man at the Shamrock Apartments on 14th Street said someone put feces on his porch while he was at a meeting, 2:45 p.m. May 14.
Beck Avenue woman said her vehicle was broken into and sunglasses were taken from it sometime during the previous night. Reported at 4 p.m. May 14.
Caller has an employee who committed check fraud at More Burgers and Shakes on 17th Street, 5 p.m. May 14.
Woman said a group of teenagers threatened to beat her up at Glendale Park on 15th Street. Officers provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. May 14.
Caller would like officers to kick a woman out of a residence at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street she is not leasing. She is a male renter’s girlfriend, 7:15 p.m. May 14.
Hospital employee said its last patient got a ride home from Cody Cab and that company called to say they are having trouble getting her into her room at the Mountain View Manor on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:55 p.m. May 14.
Suspicious activity reported on Frisby Avenue involving a man parked in the church parking lot. The previous day he had been seen hiding in the trees looking at a female caller neighbor’s house. The man was gone upon police arrival at 10:55 a.m. May 15.
Sheridan Avenue woman would like to report juveniles on the roof of buildings she owns in the area, and said she has video footage of it. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. May 15.
Man sold a vehicle to an ex-employee at KB Masonry on County Road 2AB and now has some questions about it. Police were unable to assist at 1:30 p.m. May 15.
Salsbury Avenue caller would like to speak with an officer regarding an argument he had with his neighbor. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. May 15.
Caller would like to pick up a few items from Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. Officers were unable to assist at 4:55 p.m. May 15.
Baker Drive woman said three dogs have been getting out and she would like to talk to an officer about it, 5:15 p.m. May 15.
A female panhandler wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie was asked to leave Walmart property but still hasn’t left. They are still on the property with a large white RV and she has a gas can and sign that reads, “out of gas with two kids, God bless.” Officers provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. May 15.
Blue Apple Ipod and a portable speaker were found at Glendale Park on 15th Street, 10:45 a.m. May 16.
Woman at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said her sister’s back license plate was stolen off her vehicle the previous night, 12:05 p.m. May 16.
Property found near the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and Blackburn Avenue, 1:50 p.m. May 16.
A resident on 29th Street would like to speak to an officer about a person. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 p.m. May 16.
Man left his Samsung Galaxy 5 in a shopping cart at Albertsons on 17th Street, 4:10 p.m. May 16.
Multiple teenage males trespassing on West Yellowstone Avenue. They were gone upon police arrival at 5:05 p.m. May 16.
Police went out on bike patrol looking for auto burglars at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue at 4:10 a.m. May 17.
Maurices on Sheridan Avenue reported getting a very sexually threatening phone call, and this has been happening around the state at the same business. Officers provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. May 17.
Deceased animal near the Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. May 18.
German shepherd dog in a kennel out back from Chinatown on Sheridan Avenue doesn’t look good, 12 p.m. May 18.
Alger Avenue man has a cat trap he no longer needs and would like to give back. He said he will leave it on his front porch. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. May 18.
Pioneer Avenue woman said her neighbor almost hit her son who is on crutches. Officers were unable to assist at 7 p.m. May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.