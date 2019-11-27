The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and the Siemens Foundation recently named Northwest College eligible for the 2020-2021 Excellence and Equity in Community College STEM Award.
The Excellence and Equity in Community College STEM Award aims to highlight exceptional community college programs that prepare diverse students for jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. Only 20 percent of all community colleges were invited to apply, and those that win are awarded $50,000 to go toward program enhancement and student scholarships.
Institutions that have been invited to apply for this award have demonstrated strong outcomes and a commitment to helping students succeed in both the classroom and workplace. They’ve also shown evidence of a dedication to equitable access and success in career and technical education for diverse populations of students.
