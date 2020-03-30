Free garden seeds are being provided by Park County Extension, the Cody Conservation District and private donors to help residents start growing their own food.
“The goal is to get as much food growing in people’s yards as possible,” said Bobbie Holder, University of Wyoming Extension horticulturist in Park County.
Holder said there are those who will be suffering because of the coronavirus.
“I’m trying to lessen any stress for them that I can, and the only way I know how to help is with growing,” said Holder.
Those interested in receiving seeds should contact Holder to discuss growing opportunities and needs. The amount of seeds are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“I will give them appropriate seeds and help answer any gardening questions they may have,” said Holder.
Container gardening is also an option, and suitable seeds will be provided.
“None of the seed is meant for growing for sale but rather grown to share,” said Holder.
For more information about receiving seeds, contact Holder at (307) 527-8560 or bholder@parkcounty.us.
