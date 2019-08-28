The gleaming shines were so bright in the sun these American muscle cars reflected off parked next-door models in color.
Although nonverbal, the luster was expression of pride the ever-lovin’ care the proud owners lavished on their sweethearts.
Everyone wants one. Everyone wants a car with a spick-and-span engine so powerful it can zoom from zero to Powell in 60 seconds.
Everyone wants a car that reminds them of their youth, when they were carefree about the speed limit and the price of gas and the open road beckoned with enticing freedom.
Once upon a time in the 1960s, these cars complemented the world’s greatest music, Camaros, GTOs, Chevelles, Impalas and Thunderbirds, pulsating and thumping, with classic tunes and vehicles rolling out of manufacturing plants every minute.
“It takes you back to your childhood, or your teens,” said show organizer Ken Posey.
It was Nostalgia City at City Park last Saturday, a record 270 cars at the eighth Cody Country Car Show dating back to when horsepower had just ceased being measured in horses.
Half the cars could have been band-owned by the Beachboys when they were recording “409” and “Shutdown,” and when Ronnie and the Daytonas made verbal love to a “Little GTO.”
Many other cars came into this world during the Roaring Twenties. Some looked fresh enough to drive, others too fragile to move.
The true oldies, but goodies were reminders the Age of the Automobile is barely more than a century old. Yes, there were displayed Model Ts to prove it, too.
The show was half-museum, and all paen to restoration and protection from the elements. These are not cars and trucks that trust outdoor winter elements in Wyoming or Montana.
Several cars wore “Do Not Touch” signs, as if they were works of art, which basically they are.
I have never owned a car worthy of such worshipful treatment, or of being shown to the masses. I never know what’s wrong when the engine makes obnoxious noises, or what makes them tick. Didn’t even Dale Jr. have people for that?
Some cars were older than me, making me wonder if I am vintage, too.
A dark blue, 1947, Dodge farm truck, that has won awards for restoration, boasted a sign reading, “Street is neat, but farm has charm.”
If you ever wished to own such a vehicle, your best chance for the least investment was the $100-per-ticket raffle of a 1941 black Chevrolet Classic Coupe with sterling whitewalls for the benefit of the North Big Horn Hospital Foundation.
The car is so nice it is probably illegal for me to own.
Americans’ true love affair with the automobile began after World War II when prosperity reigned and Detroit made three-quarters of all cars in the world. Then the interstate system was authorized in 1956.
Families took car trips, better roads smoothed the way to Grandma’s house and you could get to faraway places quicker.
Those bronco busters of the Sixties could be heard before they were seen, engines almost like wild animals. Still, the cozy Volkswagen Beetle was a rage (Yep, there was a VW there) and hippie culture steered towards psychedelically decorated vans that carry all friends.
In his hand-painted blue, yellow, pink and purple 1965 Chevy van, Cody’s Allan Lee represented an era. The incense-scented interior is extreme Sixties, Age-of-Aquarius counter-culture, featuring posters of Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, carpeting and floor mats that are Bargain Box woven rugs.
The rebuilt engine has 537,000 miles on it, but Lee doesn’t baby it.
“It’s my everyday ride,” he said.
One blue Covette had 550 horsepower, which could probably lift a jet. A 1959 yellow and white Dodge Custom Royal seemed longer than a bass boat.
There was a veritable fleet of 1955-1957 second-generation Bel Airs, each more alluring than the next with their boxy, sturdy looks. One black two-door had a 565-cubic-inch engine. Never mind in Bel Air, you could probably hear it rev in Santa Barbara, Calif.
At least five cars had good-sized square, fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror. That’s the spirit of the age.
You bet everyone wants American muscle to flex, or collectible vintage in the driveway, if they have thousands to spend, skill to restore and time.
We all can dream.
