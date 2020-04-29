Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 21, 9:36 a.m., 668 6WX. Grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 24 minutes.
April 21, 1:59 p.m., Lane 19 and US 14A. Grass fire, extinguished, 6 units, 20 personnel. Time in service: 56 minutes.
April 21, 6:48 p.m., 427 Southfork Road. Possible structure fire, someone was lighting grill, 6 units, 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
March 23, 1:27 a.m., milepost 5 on US 14A. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 33 minutes.
March 23, 4:57 p.m., 203 West Yellowstone. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 33 minutes.
March 23, 8:47 p.m., Road 2DA and Road 3CX. Transformer on fire, turned over to Rocky Mountain Power, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 13 minutes.
April 25, 2:21 p.m., Road 3CXF. Grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 54 minutes.
April 25, 8:30 p.m., 707 Sheridan. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
April 25, 8:51 p.m., County Road 2EC. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
